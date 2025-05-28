Share
Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff, left, accompanied by President Donald Trump, announced a new cease-fire proposal between Hamas and Israel Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House.
Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff, left, accompanied by President Donald Trump, announced a new cease-fire proposal between Hamas and Israel Wednesday in the Oval Office of the White House. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Hamas Makes Cease-Fire Announcement After Israel Deals a Crushing Blow

 By Randy DeSoto  May 28, 2025 at 1:14pm
Hamas claimed Wednesday that it has reached an agreement on the general framework for a cease-fire with Israel.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing of Hamas’s Gaza leader, Mohammed Sinwar.

Sinwar took over Hamas last October after his brother, Yahya Sinwar — who had masterminded the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — was killed in Gaza, NBC News reported.

Speaking to the Knesset, Netanyahu said, “We eliminated Mohammad Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.”

Israel killed Deif, who was in charge of Hamas’s military wing before Yahya Sinwar, last summer.

“In the last two days, we have been in a dramatic turn towards a complete defeat of Hamas,” he said, according to NBC.

The Times of Israel reported Wednesday that Hamas says it has reached the “general framework” of an agreement for a cease-fire deal with Witkoff.

Do you support Israel’s action in Gaza?

“Hamas says in a statement that the framework it has approved would secure a ‘permanent cease-fire,’ the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the flow of humanitarian aid and a committee of independent Palestinian technocrats assuming governing control over the Strip instead of Hamas, once the agreement is announced,” the outlet said.

The deal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages, along with an unspecified number of bodies of dead hostages for an “an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, who are guaranteed by the mediators,” according to Hamas.

However, Netanyahu has said he would only agree to a temporary cease-fire and would resume military operations in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed, all hostages are freed, and Gazans are relocated, as President Donald Trump has proposed.

There are 58 remaining hostages, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive, according to The Jerusalem Post.

With Trump by his side, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff said at the White House Wednesday, “I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today. The president is going to review it.”

“And I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution — temporary cease-fire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution — of that conflict,” Witkoff said.

The Post reported, “The new proposal is based on discussions held in Washington in recent days between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Witkoff, as well as talks conducted by Bishara Bahbah in Qatar with senior Hamas officials.”

Sources familiar with the details told the Post: “There is a sense that a deal can be reached. Gaps remain, but they are bridgeable, and therefore, there is cautious optimism that the talks will conclude successfully.”

