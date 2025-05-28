Hamas Makes Cease-Fire Announcement After Israel Deals a Crushing Blow

Hamas claimed Wednesday that it has reached an agreement on the general framework for a cease-fire with Israel.

Additionally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the killing of Hamas’s Gaza leader, Mohammed Sinwar.

Sinwar took over Hamas last October after his brother, Yahya Sinwar — who had masterminded the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — was killed in Gaza, NBC News reported.

Speaking to the Knesset, Netanyahu said, “We eliminated Mohammad Deif, Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Sinwar.”

Israel killed Deif, who was in charge of Hamas’s military wing before Yahya Sinwar, last summer.

Prime Minister Netanyahu confirms from the Knesset stage, “We eliminated Muhammad Sinwar” pic.twitter.com/tmkMxMu1Sw — הרדאר The Radar (@haradar10) May 28, 2025

“In the last two days, we have been in a dramatic turn towards a complete defeat of Hamas,” he said, according to NBC.

The Times of Israel reported Wednesday that Hamas says it has reached the “general framework” of an agreement for a cease-fire deal with Witkoff.

Do you support Israel’s action in Gaza? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (3363 Votes) No: 2% (59 Votes)

“Hamas says in a statement that the framework it has approved would secure a ‘permanent cease-fire,’ the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the flow of humanitarian aid and a committee of independent Palestinian technocrats assuming governing control over the Strip instead of Hamas, once the agreement is announced,” the outlet said.

The deal includes the release of 10 living Israeli hostages, along with an unspecified number of bodies of dead hostages for an “an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners, who are guaranteed by the mediators,” according to Hamas.

However, Netanyahu has said he would only agree to a temporary cease-fire and would resume military operations in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed, all hostages are freed, and Gazans are relocated, as President Donald Trump has proposed.

There are 58 remaining hostages, around 20 of whom are believed to be alive, according to The Jerusalem Post.

With Trump by his side, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff said at the White House Wednesday, “I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today. The president is going to review it.”

“And I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution — temporary cease-fire and a long-term resolution, a peaceful resolution — of that conflict,” Witkoff said.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East @SteveWitkoff on Gaza: “I think that we are on the precipice of sending out a new term sheet that hopefully will be delivered later on today… I have some very good feelings about getting to a long-term resolution — temporary ceasefire.” pic.twitter.com/Cg4wNeNBsh — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 28, 2025

The Post reported, “The new proposal is based on discussions held in Washington in recent days between Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Witkoff, as well as talks conducted by Bishara Bahbah in Qatar with senior Hamas officials.”

Sources familiar with the details told the Post: “There is a sense that a deal can be reached. Gaps remain, but they are bridgeable, and therefore, there is cautious optimism that the talks will conclude successfully.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.