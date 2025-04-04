Hamas Murderer Picks Wrong Victim, Soon Faces Family 'Execution Squad' That Gets Brutal Street Justice - Report

It turns out, Hamas killers don’t have a monopoly on murder in the Gaza Strip.

In the anarchic world of Palestinian politics, even the terrorists who have ruled the territory since an election in 2006 need to be careful of attacking some elements in their own society who have the will and the wherewithal to fight back.

And according to a Times of Israel report published Tuesday, a Hamas militant paid the price for forgetting that — at the cost of his own life.

The newspaper reported that a powerful Palestinian family, known as the Abu Samra clan, used a brand of brutal street justice on Tuesday to wreak revenge on a Hamas gunman who’d killed a relative the same day in the Gazan city of Deir al-Balah.

It’s always wise to be skeptical of videos coming out of the Gaza war, but footage purported to document the man’s execution is circulating on social media.

(The videos, if they’re authentic, are not for the faint of heart. The man was essentially dragged through a street to face what has to be the terrifying sight of the execution squad sent to find him. He was then forced to kneel facing a wall, awaiting the fatal bullets.)

It’s a powerful demonstration of an often-overlooked point.

Thanks to its nominal position of leading Gaza, and the Israeli military’s ongoing efforts to exterminate it, Hamas has dominated international headlines since launching its depraved attack on Israel in October 2023.

But according to the Times of Israel, it’s far from the only armed organization in the Palestinian territory.

“Gaza has dozens of powerful families like the Abu Samra family, who function as well-organized clans,” The Times of Israel reported.

“Many do not have formal links to Hamas. They derive their power from controlling businesses and command the loyalty of hundreds or thousands of relatives. Each family has a leader, known as a mukhtar, or chieftain.”

If that sounds more like a world of organized crime than a functioning civil society, it’s a good illustration of the difference between Israel and its terrorist enemies.

The Jewish state has been a functioning, respectable member of the international community since its founding in 1948 — the only credible democracy in the Middle East.

Its enemies, by contrast, are Islamo-fascist dictatorships like Iran, “kingdoms” controlled by glorified tribal chieftains with modern armaments, like Saudia Arabia and Jordan, or, as in the Palestinian-run territories, essentially gangsters fighting over turf. If the American Mafia were as badly run and bloodthirsty, there would never have been a Las Vegas.

(That’s the side too many brainwashed college students are taking on supposedly elite college campuses — not to mention the American Democratic Party.)

Considering this very public defiance of Hamas came only a day after Gaza witnessed rare, public demonstrations against the terrorists’ rule (and the misery it’s inflicted on the Palestinian people), it’s tempting to see the reprisal killing as some kind of proof that average Palestinians are ready to see the end of their overlords — and possibly ready for peace with Israel.

But the images the world has seen when Hamas has turned over some of the hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, have not been reassuring. (Again, though, any video that comes out of Gaza has to be viewed with a grain of salt.)

The fact that, in some cases, Hamas guards actually had to come between the released hostages and Palestinian mobs full of Jew-haters is an indication that whatever their disgust with terrorists, Palestinians on the street are not yet ready to live in peace with their neighbors.

Still, the very open killing of a Hamas gunman in retribution for his own killing of a Palestinian man is a sign that for all of its international bombast — and the disgusting support it enjoys from the international left — Hamas is far from truly in control of the territory it claims to rule.

The Israeli military has done a fine job of eliminating Hamas fighters over 18 months of war, but it appears that other Palestinians are capable of it, too.

And they have the will and the wherewithal to do it.

