Hamas Pens Letter to Trump, Makes Desperate Plea for a Deal: Report

New reports said that Hamas is sending President Donald Trump a letter seeking a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas wants Trump to guarantee there will be a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, Fox News reported, citing sources it did not name.

Hamas said it will free half of the hostages held since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians.

Trump has called for the hostages to be released immediately and sent what he called his “last warning” to Hamas earlier this month.

NEW: Hamas wrote a letter to President Trump asking him to personally guarantee a 60-day pause in Gaza in exchange for immediately releasing half of the hostages, Fox News has learned from a Senior Trump administration official and a second source directly involved in the talks. pic.twitter.com/GynGHGx2xB — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 22, 2025

The letter has not yet been sent to Trump, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The letter wants the ceasefire to continue as long as talks for a permanent end to the war in Gaza last.

Meanwhile, France is seeking to create what it calls an “International Stabilization Mission” that would replace Israeli troops in Gaza and attempt to disarm Hamas, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by the Times of Israel.

The proposal seeks to have a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and eventually have the Palestinian Authority oversee Gaza.

The proposal would involve Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The draft “outlines a pragmatic pathway to deploy — in a short timeframe — a U.N.-mandated, regionally-led temporary stabilization mission in Palestine.”

Arab and Muslim leaders hope to meet with Trump in New York to discuss the plan, according to the Guardian.

France, Great Britain, Canada and Australia have all agreed to recognize Palestine as a state, something the U.S. and Israel have refused to do.

Trump is expected to meet with officials from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

🚨REPORTER: The UN says Israel committed genocide in Gaza. TRUMP:

“I haven’t seen that. But did anybody commit genocide on October 7th?

That was a genocide.” Exactly. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/pLPRgOFzTN — Jews Fight Back 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JewsFightBack) September 19, 2025

Asked whether he thought a deal was possible, Trump said, “Hopefully, we’ll get something done,” according to the Times of Israel.

“We’re studying Gaza and dealing with Gaza very strongly. That’s a real mess,” he added.

