President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Hamas Pens Letter to Trump, Makes Desperate Plea for a Deal: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 22, 2025 at 11:16am
New reports said that Hamas is sending President Donald Trump a letter seeking a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas wants Trump to guarantee there will be a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, Fox News reported, citing sources it did not name.

Hamas said it will free half of the hostages held since the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians.

Trump has called for the hostages to be released immediately and sent what he called his “last warning” to Hamas earlier this month.

The letter has not yet been sent to Trump, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The letter wants the ceasefire to continue as long as talks for a permanent end to the war in Gaza last.

Meanwhile, France is seeking to create what it calls an “International Stabilization Mission” that would replace Israeli troops in Gaza and attempt to disarm Hamas, according to a draft of the proposal obtained by the Times of Israel.

Will Trump end up agreeing to a deal with Hamas?

The proposal seeks to have a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue and eventually have the Palestinian Authority oversee Gaza.

The proposal would involve Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The draft “outlines a pragmatic pathway to deploy — in a short timeframe — a U.N.-mandated, regionally-led temporary stabilization mission in Palestine.”

Arab and Muslim leaders hope to meet with Trump in New York to discuss the plan, according to the Guardian.

France, Great Britain, Canada and Australia have all agreed to recognize Palestine as a state, something the U.S. and Israel have refused to do.

Trump is expected to meet with officials from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether he thought a deal was possible, Trump said, “Hopefully, we’ll get something done,” according to the Times of Israel.

“We’re studying Gaza and dealing with Gaza very strongly. That’s a real mess,” he added.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
