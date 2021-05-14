Commentary
Fighters from the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Hamas movement, take part in a military show ahead of the 30th anniversary of the movement's founding in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis on Dec. 5, 2017.
COMMENTARY

Hamas Prepares for Bloody Last Stand, Realizes Too Late They've Fallen for the Oldest Trick in the Book: Report

Andrew ThornebrookeMay 14, 2021 at 1:49pm
It appears that an elegant act of deception by the Israeli Defense Forces may have led to the slaughter of hundreds of Hamas terrorists, all without a single civilian caught in the crossfire.

On Friday, IDF issued a tweet through their English language social media channels that “air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

Predictably, establishment media outlets gobbled up the news as the latest evidence of an Israeli invasion of Palestine.

“Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as conflict with Palestinians escalates,” The Washington Post reported.

“The Israeli military directed heavy artillery fire and dozens of airstrikes into Gaza overnight into Friday,” CNN tweeted, “as fears grew that a ground invasion of the territory could be launched to quell rocket fire from Palestinian militants.”

In response to the supposed invasion, hundreds of Hamas fighters who had previously been hiding among the civilian Palestinian population fled into the terror group’s extensive tunnel network to prepare for a bloody final battle with Israeli forces, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The invasion never came, however.

Instead, as the confused Hamas fighters came out of the tunnels, 160 Israeli aircraft flew overhead and rained fire and fury upon the terrorists.

The Jerusalem Post reported the attack struck 150 targets including anti-tank and mortar teams.

The IDF verified the claim on Twitter with impressive footage of the assault.

In “The Art of War,” the 5th century B.C. strategist and military philosopher, Sun Tzu, wrote that “All warfare is based on deception.”

“Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near,” he wrote.

Israel’s latest twist of the knife against Hamas is just the latest variation of this ancient military dictum.

The move also served to eliminate real materiel assets of Hamas, that have previously been used in the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its people.

Is the U.S. doing enough to support Israel?

The greatest achievement of the assault may be one of soft power, however. Though Israel certainly eliminated innumerable terrorist fighters and destroyed untold tons of military material, it also secured an undeniable political victory by demonstrating that its tactics spared civilian life and infrastructure, all despite Hamas’ attempts to use families as human shields.

Hamas launched thousands of rockets at civilian centers in Israel this week, all for the sake of sowing chaos and strife.

Israel, meanwhile, appeared to conduct an elegant ruse to consolidate Hamas fighters away from civilian centers and destroy them without threat to innocent human life.

The ethical and strategic ramifications concerning Hamas and Israel need no further explanation.

Andrew Thornebrooke
Contributor, Commentary
Andrew Thornebrooke is a writer specializing in foreign policy and national security. He is the executive editor of The Rearguard and a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University.
Andrew Thornebrooke is an American writer working at the crossroads of communications and policy advocacy. He is an expert in intranational conflict and national security.

He is the founder of The Rearguard, a weekly column dedicated to exploring issues of culture, defense, and security within the context of a receding Western Civilization.

Andrew is a MA candidate in military history at Norwich University where his research focuses on non-state military actors, partisanship, and the philosophy of war. A McNair Scholar and public speaker, he has presented research at several institutions including Cornell, Fordham, and the CUNY Graduate Center.

His bylines appear in numerous outlets including The Free-Lance Star, Independent Journal Review, InsideSources, The Lowell Sun, and The Western Journal.
