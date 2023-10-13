Hamas Terrorists Torture Shani Louk's Mom With Texts From Brutalized Victim's Phone

The mother of a missing German-Israeli tattoo artist whose seemingly lifeless body was paraded like a trophy is having her agony exacerbated by texts from Hamas terrorists.

Shani Louk, 22, is believed to be alive, her mother said, despite images on social media that showed her all-but-naked body slumped in a vehicle with grinning Hamas terrorists posing for the camera.

Ricarda Louk said her daughter has a serious head wound and is in critical condition, according to U.K.-based outlet The Sun.







She has received messages from the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, Orión Hernández Radoux, who was with Shani Louk at an all-night music festival when it was attacked by Hamas last Saturday.

“I spit on you,” one message in Arabic reads. Another says, “God damn you.”

Additional messages say “liberate Palestine” and make it “free of Zionists,” according to the New York Post.

Radoux is reported as missing and is believed to be one of the hostages taken to Gaza by Hamas.

Nicole Louk, Shani’s grandmother, is begging German officials to take her to Gaza to find her granddaughter.

“If you need me, if I can get to her, please do everything you can,” she said in an interview with a French TV network, according to Insider.

“I want to be by her side,” she said.

“She has been cruelly kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza. She is still alive and badly wounded in the head, she said.

Louk said she did not comprehend “why the German government isn’t going to Gaza to save my sweet granddaughter and get her the urgent care she needs.”

Ricarda Louk, in speaking to the German media outlet Bild, said her daughter is in a Gaza hospital “but has had a severe head injury and is in critical condition. Every minute is critical.”

WARNING: The following video includes imagery and descriptions the viewer may find disturbing

It looked pretty gruesome, do you think there is hope? 🙏🏻 A series of disturbing messages were reportedly sent from a phone belonging to the boyfriend of Shani Louk, one of the people abducted by Hamas in Israel and then seen being paraded by gunmen in harrowing video footage.… pic.twitter.com/M30mPsTBOC — Master Arborist (@MasterArborist) October 12, 2023

Orly Louk, Shani Louk’s aunt, vented her disgust with bureaucrats to The Sun.

“One from the Foreign Office said he doesn’t have time because they have to rebook flights. That makes me so angry,” she said.

