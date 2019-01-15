‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump ‘Lies as Easy as You and I Breathe Air’

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” continued his attacks on President Donald Trump Sunday after Trump questioned why congressional Democrats were in Puerto Rico instead of trying to address border security.

Miranda, who in 2017 said Trump was “going straight to hell” because of the federal response to Hurricane Maria, attacked Trump again on Twitter.

“Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air. Every day, all day, reflexively,” Miranda tweeted.

Miranda’s tweet came a day after Trump denigrated Democrats who were on Puerto Rico for a Congressional Hispanic Caucus event that included a trip to see “Hamilton.”

Your occasional reminder that our current president lies as easy as you and I breathe air.Every day, all day, reflexively. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 13, 2019

“I’d rather see the Democrats come back from their vacation and act,” Trump told Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro. “They’re not acting, and they’re the ones that are holding it up. It would take me 15 minutes to get a deal done, and everybody could go back to work.

“But I’d like to see them act responsibly, and they’re not acting responsibly, and that’s it. We could be — I’m in the White House, and most of them are in different locations. They’re watching a certain musical in a very nice location and frankly, it’s ridiculous. The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said.

Others also chastised Democrats for being in Puerto Rico when there was work to do.

If Dems in Congress are really upset about shutdown why did they head home for the weekend? Why don’t they stay and work and vote to not get Congressional pay until shutdown ends? #BuildThatWall — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 11, 2019

Miranda appeared at Monday’s Latino Victory Fund annual political summit and praised congressmen for coming to the island, according to The Washington Post.

Spotted: Sen. Bob Menendez on the beach at a resort in Puerto Rico on Day 22 of the partial government shutdown. Reports say dozens of Dems are in PR for the CHC BOLD PAC winter retreat — including meetings on Maria cleanup, and a party with PR’s “Hamilton” cast. pic.twitter.com/6FaBYKPo4L — David McAlpine (@DavidMcAlpine) January 12, 2019

Although some images from the weekend suggested Democrats were there to party, Miranda said this was not so.

“You’re here to work, despite what anyone might claim,” Miranda said. “You’re working on behalf of people who are American citizens.”

However, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said the junket proved what really mattered to Democrats was their own enjoyment of the perks of office.

Democrats party in Puerto Rico with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives during shutdown. Democrats claim to care about federal workers forced to sell clothes to make ends meet, but I guess the only clothes they really care about are “resort casual.” https://t.co/GtzmmhbXHo — Hogan Gidley (@hogangidley45) January 12, 2019

“Democrats party in Puerto Rico with 109 lobbyists and corporate executives during shutdown. Democrats claim to care about federal workers forced to sell clothes to make ends meet, but I guess the only clothes they really care about are ‘resort casual,'” he tweeted.

