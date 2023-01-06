Hamlin's Teammate: 'Praise This Name,' Things Could Be Much Different Without His Life-Saving Actions

The NFL world ground to a halt when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ “Monday Night Football” game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

That game ended with Hamlin’s frightening first-quarter injury, but Hamlin’s fight for his life had just started.

The fighting chance he was given seemingly would not be possible without the assistance of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

In a Thursday tweet, Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins pointed out just how much the previously little-known hero was responsible for.

“Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field,” Dawkins said. “Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington.

“And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted.”

“WE Thank you,” he added.

He wasn’t alone in lauding Kellington.

“One hero who should be recognized here: Last night, I was told the work of Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington in administering CPR to Damar Hamlin on Monday was absolutely vital,” NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted Thursday.

“The speed and skill with which he and others reacted = A huge difference-maker.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Kellington on Thursday, calling him a “real hero.”

Kellington’s efforts Monday night have paid dividends.

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” The Buffalo Bills tweeted Thursday.

“While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress.”

One of the University of Cincinnati hospital physicians caring for Hamlin, Dr. Timothy Pritts, also credited Kellington and his colleagues.

“The Bills training staff who was with him immediately recognized that this was not a run of the mill injury and that they had a significant event on their hands and immediately responded and got the emergency response team involved in his care,” Pritts said, according to a report on the Bills’ website.

“And really, this went as well as something like this could go under very challenging circumstances, and they did a fantastic job which is why we’re here today.”

The doctor said in a conference call Thursday that Hamlin was able to communicate by writing and asked who had won the “Monday Night Football” game.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Pritts said.

Speechless.

We all have a front row seat to SEE the MIRACULOUS WORK OF GOD!

Through Damar Hamlin’s life. Through prayer.

Through doctors and nurses.

Through team trainers.

THIS IS AWESOME!

Hamlin is still in critical condition, but Denny Kellington’s contributions toward his progress are difficult to overstate.

