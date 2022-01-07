Hammer: While Leftists Warn of a Fascist Takeover, Look What They've Built Instead

To observe that the left and its cheerleading media have treated the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot as a solemn occasion would be to understate the point.

For the left, the (actually) mostly peaceful protests of that day, which for a small percentage of demonstrators did entail illegal trespassing, represented a watershed moment in the history of our “democracy.” Jan. 6 was the day, so the narrative goes, when deplorable Trumpians attempted to effectuate an insurrection, seeking to overturn the results of the perfect and pristine 2020 presidential election.

The lead-up to the Jan. 6 anniversary was endlessly promoted by our insular and self-congratulatory Washington media corps as something akin to the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001. The imbecilic and senile dolt who is our commander in chief dedicated his Jan. 6, 2022, remarks to excoriating his predecessor for his alleged incitement of an “insurrection.” Defying parody, a candlelight vigil was held at the National Mall — “in remembrance of the attack on our democracy that occurred on January 6, 2021.”

In fairness, it is true that modern America no longer meets the threshold definition of a “democracy.” But the left is wrong as to why.

America in the year 2022 is not a nation bedeviled by a great scourge of right-wing political violence, but it is bedeviled by a monolithic and intellectually homogenous oligarchy that seeks to subjugate dissenting “deplorables” by any means necessary. Consider some examples.

American oligarchy is when a duly elected president is stymied from Day One by ruling class fabulists concocting a false story about that president’s alleged collusion with a foreign power, based on the “evidence” of a salacious and unverified dossier created in conjunction with the defeated presidential candidate’s campaign.

American oligarchy is when the institutional media cheers on not one but two mind-numbing presidential impeachments, based on nothing more than frothing partisan fealty to the oligarchs’ preferred political tribe, the Democratic Party.

American oligarchy is when the nation’s fourth-largest newspaper, the New York Post, runs on the eve of a monumental presidential election a piece of investigative journalism about the shameless overseas venality of the oligarchs’ preferred candidate’s troubled son — only to see that piece of journalism wiped clean from the Big Tech platforms and the Post locked out of its Twitter account.

American oligarchy is when neoliberal purists from the left, right and center unite to thwart any meaningful attempt at antitrust enforcement against Big Tech, permitting the Birkenstock-wearing C-suite dweebs who control our digital public square to bowdlerize that public square of any “deplorable” dissent against regime rule.

American oligarchy is when myriad states take advantage of a pandemic to pass massive changes to electoral regulations by executive fiat — and thus in violation of the U.S. Constitution — in such a way as to not-so-coincidentally benefit the regime’s favored political party.

American oligarchy is when even the most anodyne of attempts to undo the ad hoc electoral changes of 2020, such as Georgia’s quite moderate voting law, are unfairly maligned by political oligarchs as “Jim Crow on steroids” and viciously opposed by big business oligarchs all too happy to boycott states that legislate on behalf of cultural and electoral sanity.

American oligarchy is the spawning of a two-tier biomedical security state in which dissenters from the ruling class’ preferred narrative on COVID-19 vaccines, mandates and lockdowns are fired from their jobs, kicked off the digital public square and physically dragged out of restaurants by police.

American oligarchy is when the uniparty regime’s foot soldiers — the antifa and Black Lives Matter hooligans who savaged urban corridors during 2020’s riots — are let off scot-free, while Jan. 6 trespassers without any previous criminal history are subjected to solitary confinement.

The left is correct to bewail the sordid and fallen state of our “democracy.” It just has no idea why.

