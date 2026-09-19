'Handled Well': Dutch Officials Legally Euthanize Toddler in First-Ever Killing of New Child Euthanasia Law

Dutch officials euthanized a 2-year-old suffering from multiple medical conditions, and an official investigation reacted positively to the decision.

NL Times, an English-language news outlet based in the Netherlands, reported that the child, who was born at 26 weeks gestation and lived for two years afterward, was killed at the end of 2025.

But investigators concluded the euthanasia procedure was “handled well,” in the words of NL Times.

The child had brain damage, cerebral palsy, and visual impairment, according to the outlet.

The child also had “frequent and severe epileptic seizures, which were largely unresponsive to medication,” as well as mucus in the lungs.

Dutch officials say first toddler euthanized under new state law was “handled well”https://t.co/txxKa1sf2t — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 15, 2026

Doctors therefore determined, alongside the parents, that the child’s life should be ended.

“All facets of ‘being human’ — regarding motor skills, behavior, and personality — were severely impaired and were not going to improve,” the investigatory committee said.

“Despite all medical and non-medical interventions, the parents and the doctor observed no improvement in the child’s condition and were convinced that the child was suffering unbearably and without prospect of relief,” the report added.

The killing of the child was the first such euthanization after Dutch law changed in 2024 to allow children under 12 to be euthanized under specific conditions.

They include “hopeless and unbearable suffering” with no reasonable solution, while the doctor “must have at least one other independent physician assess the case,” according to NL Times.

Eduard Verhagen, a professor of pediatric palliative care at UMCG in Groningen, commended the decision to euthanize the child.

“It is good that the committee reached such a well-considered judgment. Many physicians and parents will benefit from this in the future,” Verhagen said in comments to Dutch outlet RTL Nieuws.

“You aren’t trained for it, and there is a huge threshold to cross. Yet, sometimes you reach the point where you do cross that threshold,” he described.

“When you see that the suffering is so severe and realize there is no other reasonable way to end it — other than allowing the child to die — then, as a doctor, you are prepared to take that step. But it remains a difficult decision: difficult medically, but also emotionally. You need support from colleagues, as well as from a committee that — one hopes — will understand why you did what you did.”

American Christians and conservatives reacted poorly to the decision, noting that the decision to euthanize a toddler has harrowing implications for the trajectory of the broader West.

“I wonder if the toddler agrees,” one social media user asked.

“Did they hire Lindsay Clancy,” another asked. “I hear she has experience in the field.”

“Im afraid of what God is going to do us. We’re over due for some wrath,” a third reacted.

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