Hannity and Jimmy Kimmel Are Locked in an All-Out War over Melania Trump

A feud has ignited between Fox News’ Sean Hannity and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, with the former describing the latter as an “ass clown” for making fun of first lady Melania Trump’s accent.

During his opening monologue Monday night on ABC, Kimmel showed footage from the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.

In it, President Donald Trump thanked his wife for working so hard in preparation for the event.

“Not a chance she did one thing to help set that up,” Kimmel pronounced.

The comedian then showed Melania Trump reading a children’s book to kids attending the egg roll.

“Never stop exploring, ’cause life would be boring. Be clever and be curious just like a cat. Ask lots of questions about this and that,” she read.

Kimmel came back on air making fun of the first lady’s Eastern European accent, saying, “About dis and dat.”

On Wednesday night, Hannity called Kimmel out, describing him as an “ass clown” and a “despicable disgrace.”

“Ass clown Kimmel. Now I got to tell you something. What a disgrace. Hey, Mr. Kimmel, that’s her fifth language. How many do you speak?” Hannity asked.

The late-night personality responded on his program Thursday night, asking, “What even is an ass clown?”

Kimmel found irony in Hannity calling him a “despicable disgrace,” given the FNC host’s support last fall for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who was accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

“Here’s the thing. If I’m an ass clown — and I might very well be — you, Sean, are the whole ass circus,” said Kimmel.

The two continued their feud online Thursday night, with Hannity posting video of Kimmel asking an 18-year-old woman to touch his genital area. “More of Disney’s @jimmykimmel being Harvey Weinstein Jr.,” Hannity tweeted.

“So @jimmykimmel (aka Harvey Weinstein jr) I’ll have much more tomorrow…… @Disney Tick Tock.. Best Sean #pervertkimmel,” he added.

“I can’t wait!” Kimmel responded. He tweeted the next day, “Thank goodness we have kind, tolerant men like you to protect this nation from bullies.”

Thank goodness we have kind, tolerant men like you to protect this nation from bullies. https://t.co/gVmJwtEGeJ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2018

Hannity replied, “Stop picking on woman that can’t fightback Mr Harvey Weinstein jr. And maybe pledge not to ask 18 year old girls to touch your crotch and put their mouths on it like you did. Why don’t You Be a grown up and simply apologize.”

