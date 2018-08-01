SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

By Jack Davis
August 1, 2018 at 6:48am
Print

In a debate on the Fox News show “Hannity” on Tuesday over whether President Donald Trump or his predecessor did a better job on the economy, a Fox News contributor who defended former President Barack Obama found herself on the losing end of the argument.

Hannity had Jesse Watters of Fox News make the case for Trump, while Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov made the case for Obama, The Daily Caller reported.

Hannity opened the show by making it clear the judge in this debate might have already made up his mind.

“Obama, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, lowest labor participation rates since the ’70s, worst recovery since the ’40s, lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, accumulated more debt than every other president before him combined,” Hannity said.

“Trump, 4 million new jobs created, the best labor participation rate that we’ve ever had. Record low unemployment … This is the single greatest economy that we have had in TEN YEARS. Tell me, what’s wrong with that, why would he want to go back to your friend Obama’s record and agenda?” he challenged Tarlov.

TRENDING: Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

“Because he did better,” said Tarlov, refused to be cowed.

“President Obama added over 11 million jobs. He got the unemployment rate down from 7.8 percent to 4.8 percent. There are 15 million Americans who are insured now because of President Obama. It is true. Don’t shake your head, I didn’t shake my head at you,” she scolded Watters.

“I’m not calling you stupid, but ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” Watters replied.

Check it out here:

Trump made the economy a central theme of his Tuesday night rally in Tampa, Florida.

Has President Donald Trump revived the economy?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth — those days are over,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Trump noted that “we have the best economy in the history of our country now,” the Daily Mail reported.

Trump praised America’s embattled agribusiness sector.

RELATED: Trump to Hannity: Tough Talk Toward KJU Led to Decision To Denuclearize

“I want to thank our farmers. Our farmers are true patriots because China and others have targeted … our farmers. Not good. Not nice,” Trump said. “And you know what our farmers are saying? ‘It’s OK. We can take it.’ These are incredible people.”

Trump said it was not only the economy that was coming back, but the nation as a whole.

“With every promise we keep, every record we break, every factory we own, we are restoring strength and American pride,” he said, according to ABC. “This may be, and in fact it probably is, the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Trump said his efforts are nowhere near over.

“We will never give up, we will never give in, we will never, ever back down and we will never, ever surrender,” he said. “Because we are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white and blue. We are one people.

“We are one family. And we are one glorious nation under God. And together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. We will make America great again.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Vandana Rambaran

Seth RichCNN/Twitter

Judge Rules in Favor of Fox News in Seth Rich Murder Case

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Erin Coates

Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Red Carpet Debut at Movie Premiere

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Evie Fordham

LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Judge Rosemarie Aquilina speaks at a sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar for molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography.Scott Olson/Getty Images

Judge Who Told Nassar She Was ‘Signing His Death Warrant’ Hits Him with Even Worse News

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Cillian Zeal

President Donald Trump raises his fist during a campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018.SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

D’Souza Finds Forgotten Video of Trump Before Election that Conservatives Will Love

Sponsored Content

Dinesh D'Souza, left, movie poster in middle, Adolf Hitler on right

Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.