Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

In a debate on the Fox News show “Hannity” on Tuesday over whether President Donald Trump or his predecessor did a better job on the economy, a Fox News contributor who defended former President Barack Obama found herself on the losing end of the argument.

Hannity had Jesse Watters of Fox News make the case for Trump, while Fox contributor Jessica Tarlov made the case for Obama, The Daily Caller reported.

Hannity opened the show by making it clear the judge in this debate might have already made up his mind.

“Obama, 13 million more Americans on food stamps, 8 million more in poverty, lowest labor participation rates since the ’70s, worst recovery since the ’40s, lowest home ownership rate in 51 years, accumulated more debt than every other president before him combined,” Hannity said.

“Trump, 4 million new jobs created, the best labor participation rate that we’ve ever had. Record low unemployment … This is the single greatest economy that we have had in TEN YEARS. Tell me, what’s wrong with that, why would he want to go back to your friend Obama’s record and agenda?” he challenged Tarlov.

TRENDING: Top Trump Aides Look To Drastically Slash Refugees Entering United States

“Because he did better,” said Tarlov, refused to be cowed.

“President Obama added over 11 million jobs. He got the unemployment rate down from 7.8 percent to 4.8 percent. There are 15 million Americans who are insured now because of President Obama. It is true. Don’t shake your head, I didn’t shake my head at you,” she scolded Watters.

“I’m not calling you stupid, but ‘it’s the economy, stupid,’” Watters replied.

Check it out here:

Jesse Watters to Jessica Tarlov: "I'm not calling you stupid but it's the economy stupid."

Hannity: "You have gotten so mature. That's really mature of you."

Watters: "I've gotta to cover my bases." pic.twitter.com/eKQH4qVxww — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) August 1, 2018

Trump made the economy a central theme of his Tuesday night rally in Tampa, Florida.

Has President Donald Trump revived the economy? Yes No Continue with Facebook — or — Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth — those days are over,” Trump said, according to CNN.

Trump noted that “we have the best economy in the history of our country now,” the Daily Mail reported.

Trump praised America’s embattled agribusiness sector.

RELATED: ‘The Guys We Love:’ Trump Calls Out Fox News by Name During Ohio Rally, Blasts Competitors

“I want to thank our farmers. Our farmers are true patriots because China and others have targeted … our farmers. Not good. Not nice,” Trump said. “And you know what our farmers are saying? ‘It’s OK. We can take it.’ These are incredible people.”

Trump said it was not only the economy that was coming back, but the nation as a whole.

“With every promise we keep, every record we break, every factory we own, we are restoring strength and American pride,” he said, according to ABC. “This may be, and in fact it probably is, the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

Trump said his efforts are nowhere near over.

“We will never give up, we will never give in, we will never, ever back down and we will never, ever surrender,” he said. “Because we are Americans and our hearts bleed red, white and blue. We are one people.

“We are one family. And we are one glorious nation under God. And together we will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America safe again. We will make America great again.”

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.