Hannity Announces On-Air That He Has Finally Ditched New York: 'I Am Done. I'm Finished.'

A growing number of people don’t want to “be a part of … New York, New York” anymore.

Fox News host Sean Hannity is the latest defector from the Big Apple, announcing on his radio show Tuesday that he has officially moved from New York to Florida, joining the ranks of many who have fled blue states for red in recent years.

The highest-paid host on Fox News said that he had been “threatening now to do this for quite a while” and had finally made the move.

“I am out. I am done. I’m finished. New York, New York, goodbye. Florida, Florida, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere,” Hannity said, according to Fox News, after announcing that he was “broadcasting now from my new home in the free state of Florida.”

Hannity’s departure is part of a trend known colloquially as the “blue-state exodus.”

According to National Review, Census Bureau population estimates for 2023 reveal that Americans are continuing to move out of Democrat “blue” states and into Republican-led “red” states.

The biggest winners in raw population growth are Texas and Florida, which together accounted for over half the country’s growth since 2020. Other fast-growing red states include North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina.

In contrast, deep blue states like New York, California, and Illinois suffered the steepest declines over both the past year and the past three years. New York was rated as the “biggest loser,” losing over 100,000 residents between 2022 and 2023.

Additionally, between 2021 and 2022, more than 91,000 residents of New York moved to Florida alone, according to the United States Census Bureau.

For Hannity, the decision to move was cut and dried.

“I’m not going to go through the whys, the how comes, because it’s obvious this migration out of the blue states with high taxes, burdensome regulation, high crime, horrible school districts is real. And if anything, I’m probably late and behind the curve and many others have made the move beforehand,” he stated.

The move also had a political incentive for Hannity, given the fact that the right-wing host may not have felt very welcome in the deep-blue city of New York.

“For the first time that I can think of in my adult life, I actually have representatives in the state that I’m living in that share my values,” Hannity said. “I have a governor by the name of Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio and Senator Rick Scott. So I’m feeling a lot better about it,” he added.

But, according to New York Mayor Eric Adams, there may be an even more urgent — and disgusting — reason for fleeing the five boroughs — rats!



“Some people who have children and families decide they want to go to a place where their children can play outdoors, larger green spaces, you want to see animals — you don’t see too many animals but rats in New York,” Adams said last month, according to The New York Post.

Although Adams has promised that he is “fixated on killing them,” the fact that the city appointed its first-ever “rat czar” in 2023 only makes the city sound more unappealing.

Given all these reasons, it’s no wonder people like Hannity are heading for states with conservative leadership.

The only question one has is: What took him so long to get out?

