SECTIONS
News
Print

Hannity Dominates Ratings While Maddow Drops to Lowest in Years

Fox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room.Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty ImagesFox News host Sean Hannity is seen in the White House briefing room in Washington on Jan. 24, 2017. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images)

By Andrew J. Sciascia
Published October 2, 2019 at 9:58am
Print

The liberal media took a major hit this week as third-quarter television ratings for 2019 revealed yet another troubling low for one of the progressive left’s most prominent talking heads.

According to The Daily Caller, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had her worst quarter since spring 2016.

Meanwhile, Fox News’ prime-time giants Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham topped the cable network news charts in Nielsen Media Research‘s latest report — averaging 3.3 million, 3.1 million and 2.6 million viewers, respectively, for the quarter.

MSNBC’s anti-Trump darling managed just 2.5 million viewers on average.

TRENDING: Rep. Raskin's Impeachment Media Conference Was So Bad Even CNN Analyst Called It a 'Hot Mess'

Maddow’s numbers began to plummet in March, The Daily Caller previously reported, as special counsel Robert Mueller’s expensive two-year report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election of President Donald Trump came up empty.

Buying into the collusion narrative even before Trump was inaugurated in 2017, Maddow and fellow liberal media hosts — including CNN’s Brian Stelter, Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper — peddled conjecture and downright conspiracy on Russian “collusion” for more than two years.

The hosts would often pat one another on the back for their coverage of the event, promoting one another across programs and even networks.

MSNBC’s total viewership fell to 1.5 million — an 18 percent drop since the third quarter of 2018, according to Deadline Hollywood. The bulk of these losses, along with Maddow’s, were sustained this past summer.

CNN, on the other hand, managed a 1 percent increase in total viewership, leaving the outlet with approximately 1 million Americans tuning in on average.

Despite positive third-quarter numbers, Fox News, like MSNBC, found its quarterly ratings were down from the same period last year.

Do you prefer Fox News over MSNBC?

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. Nails Adam Schiff as 'Jussie Smollett of Congress'

The loss totaled no more than 1 percent, however, and the network surpassed 2.4 million total viewers on average.

Political personalities and social media users have come out in droves in recent weeks and months to give Maddow her fair share of grief as ratings continue to collapse.

“[I] wonder if this has more to do with all the blatant lies that @maddow spews or her absolute lack of personality,” one user wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Andrew J. Sciascia
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018.
Andrew J. Sciascia has been a news reporter with The Western Journal since 2019 and a regular contributor since 2018. An undergraduate student at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Sciascia has also worked briefly as a political operative with the MassGOP and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of the Connector student newspaper.







Elizabeth Warren Fires Top Campaign Aide Over Alleged 'Inappropriate Behavior'
New York Times' Kavanaugh Book Flops, Sales Come in Way Under Expectations: Report
Unemployment Rate Hits 50-Year Low as 136,000 Jobs Are Added
Police Arrest Suspect Who Allegedly Brutally Beat, Robbed a Man Wearing a MAGA Hat
Planned Parenthood Secretly Builds 18,000-Square-Foot Abortion 'Mega-Clinic'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×