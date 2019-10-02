Hannity Dominates Ratings While Maddow Drops to Lowest in Years

The liberal media took a major hit this week as third-quarter television ratings for 2019 revealed yet another troubling low for one of the progressive left’s most prominent talking heads.

According to The Daily Caller, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow had her worst quarter since spring 2016.

Meanwhile, Fox News’ prime-time giants Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham topped the cable network news charts in Nielsen Media Research‘s latest report — averaging 3.3 million, 3.1 million and 2.6 million viewers, respectively, for the quarter.

MSNBC’s anti-Trump darling managed just 2.5 million viewers on average.

Hannity, Carlson, Ingraham Soar In Third Quarter Ratings While Maddow Flounders https://t.co/TqNqJt1CYD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 1, 2019

Maddow’s numbers began to plummet in March, The Daily Caller previously reported, as special counsel Robert Mueller’s expensive two-year report on possible Russian interference in the 2016 election of President Donald Trump came up empty.

Buying into the collusion narrative even before Trump was inaugurated in 2017, Maddow and fellow liberal media hosts — including CNN’s Brian Stelter, Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper — peddled conjecture and downright conspiracy on Russian “collusion” for more than two years.

The hosts would often pat one another on the back for their coverage of the event, promoting one another across programs and even networks.

Rachel @Maddow‘s message on Wednesday: “I hope that members of Congress, in particular the leadership in Congress, recognizes that OPEN HEARINGS, open hearings before the cameras, are really important for the country…” pic.twitter.com/kgONIn67Ke — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2019

MSNBC’s total viewership fell to 1.5 million — an 18 percent drop since the third quarter of 2018, according to Deadline Hollywood. The bulk of these losses, along with Maddow’s, were sustained this past summer.

CNN, on the other hand, managed a 1 percent increase in total viewership, leaving the outlet with approximately 1 million Americans tuning in on average.

Despite positive third-quarter numbers, Fox News, like MSNBC, found its quarterly ratings were down from the same period last year.

The loss totaled no more than 1 percent, however, and the network surpassed 2.4 million total viewers on average.

Political personalities and social media users have come out in droves in recent weeks and months to give Maddow her fair share of grief as ratings continue to collapse.

i wonder if this has more to do with all the blatant lies that @maddow spews or her absolute lack of personality. — kevin hamill (@kevinhamill12) October 1, 2019

Rachel Maddow’s ratings would seem to confirm this. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 25, 2019

“[I] wonder if this has more to do with all the blatant lies that @maddow spews or her absolute lack of personality,” one user wrote.

