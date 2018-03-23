Hannity Drops the Hammer With Raunchy New Nickname for CNN’s Coverage of Stormy Daniels

Fox News host Sean Hannity dubbed CNN President Jeff Zucker “the porn king” Thursday, for constantly covering the Stormy Daniels story.

Hannity began his segment with a graphic behind him, featuring a photo of Zucker with the words “King of Porn?”

He compared the media’s coverage of former President Bill Clinton’s past sex scandals to the current coverage of President Donald Trump.

“And we might have a brand new name for their leader, their chief, their CEO. Jeff Zucker. The porn king of cable news. Of course, porn king Jeff Zucker over at the bleep whole network, they’re not alone in their Stormy obsession. ABC, NBC, also featuring saturated coverage of this story.”

“The same level of media interest was not present back in the early 1990’s when then-President Bill Clinton was accused of having multiple extramarital affairs and even worse, engaging in serious incidents of sexual misconduct,” Hannity added.

“By the way, in the case of Gennifer Flowers, she was proven right,” he continued.

“Remember Paula Jones? She accused Bill Clinton of literally pulling down his pants and exposing himself. And according to the Media Research Center, in the first three days of that scandal, ABC provided a whopping 16 seconds of coverage. NBC, CBS, they ignored it.”

Hannity also talked about the alleged rape of Juanita Broaddrick by Clinton and said true journalism is dying out in favor of political partisanship.

“Then, of course, you have the serious allegation of rape. Juanita Broaddrick. And I interviewed Juanita Broaddrick, one of the toughest interviews I ever did. This surfaced first in 1998. Media research center tells us ABC, CBS totally ignored the breaking story. NBC aired seven minutes of coverage. But not before initially spiking the pre-taped interview with Juanita Broaddrick,” Hannity concluded.

“Now this proves what I’ve been saying about journalism since, what, 2007-’08. It’s dead and buried in this country.”

Twitter users reacted to Hannity’s new nickname for Zucker.

#Hannity Jeff Zucker is the 'porn king' of cable news

CNN has a Stormy Daniels obsession, but this same level of media interest was not present when Bill Clinton was accused of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/XQ01SNf1Cb — William B. (@willbarrett_1) March 23, 2018

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

