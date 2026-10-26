Longtime Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt were married on Saturday at the same Palm Beach church where Hannity reportedly proposed two years earlier, during the 2024 Christmas season.

The wedding at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea featured a number of prominent guests, including numerous other network hosts, as well as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, according to Fox News.

Also in attendance were Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, country singer Lee Greenwood, casino mogul Steve Wynn, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, and Fox News network president and executive editor Jay Wallace.

President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were reportedly unable to attend, though they did participate in a private pre-wedding celebration Friday evening at Mar-a-Lago.

Fox News stars Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity tied the knot on Saturday at the historic Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, returning to the place where Hannity proposed over Christmas in 2024. Surrounded by their children, relatives and closest friends, the couple exchanged vows in a heartfelt ceremony that reflected their shared faith and the importance of family in their lives… — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 25, 2026

“We’re going to go over and celebrate with Sean Hannity and Ainsley at Mar-a-Lago,” the president told reporters just prior to the Friday Mar-a-Lago event. “They’re doing a big, beautiful thing.”

According to Fox News, “Earhardt and Hannity incorporated their shared faith” into their wedding ceremony “with selected readings” from the Bible, including Romans 12 and the Song of Solomon.

“Romans 12 emphasizes devotion and respect, encouraging believers to ‘Love one another with brotherly affection’ and ‘Outdo one another in showing honor,’” according to the network.

“The Song of Solomon speaks to the strength of romantic love, stating, ‘Many waters cannot quench love, neither can the floods drown it,’” the network reported.

Prior to their wedding, Hannity had been married once, while Earhardt had been married twice. All three marriages ended in divorce.

.@POTUS: “We’re going to go over and celebrate with @seanhannity and @ainsleyearhardt at Mar-a-Lago. They’re doing a big, beautiful thing.” 🤣 https://t.co/2GR23QwnJm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 24, 2026

Hannity and Earhardt made joint remarks after tying the knot.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude as we begin this new chapter together as husband and wife,” they said. “To exchange our vows in our home church where we got engaged, surrounded by our children, families and dearest friends, was more meaningful than we could have ever imagined.”

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“Our faith has always been at the center of our relationship, and we truly believe God brought us together,” they added. “We feel blessed by the outpouring of love and support from the wonderful people in our lives and are excited for the future.”

“Above all, we are grateful to God for bringing us to this moment and for the beautiful life we will continue to build together,” the couple concluded.

News of the duo’s budding relationship first emerged in 2023 via the Daily Mail, which published photos of them cuddling at a Waffle House.

However, a source confirmed to People magazine that the two actually began quietly dating as early as 2020.

Asked earlier this month by USA Today about where their wedding would be, Hannity at the time refused to give up the goods.

“Does anyone really care?” he asked the paper. “Maybe I’ll rent out Madison Square Garden like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.”

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