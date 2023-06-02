Share
News

Hannity Kicks Off Trump Town Hall by Announcing It Will Be Very Different Than CNN's

 By Michael Austin  June 1, 2023 at 7:03pm
Share

At the beginning of his presidential town hall event with former president Donald Trump on Thursday, Fox News host Sean Hannity made a point to distinguish himself from CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.

On May 10, CNN held a similar town hall event with Trump.

In her role as host, Collin’s frequently sparred with Trump, arguing with him throughout the night.

Shortly before Trump made his way onstage, Hannity made it clear he wouldn’t be doing the same.

Trending:
Biden Sexual Assault Accuser Flees the Country After Sending Ominous Warning

“Unlike fake news CNN, it’s not my job to sit here and debate the candidate,” Hannity said.

“We’re going to ask him about the issue of the day that actually matters to the people that came out here tonight in the rain and thunder and lightning.”

“Nothing is off the table.”

Do you think Trump will win the Republican nomination in 2024?

Shortly thereafter, Trump was brought on stage to wild applause.

Hannity’s refusal to get into heated arguments may have prevented the event from going viral in the same fashion as CNN’s thanks to the latter’s highly contentious clashes between Collins and Trump.

Perhaps one of the most contentious moments from CNN’s town hall came when Collins questioned the president about his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Related:
Rand Paul Takes a Stand Against Debt Bill, Reveals 'Conservative Alternative to the Biden-McCarthy Deal'

“When they went to the Capitol and they were breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows, injuring police officers, why did it take you three hours to tell them to go home?” Collins asked.

The question prompted Trump to reach into his blazer to pull out a stack of papers.

The papers included screenshots from his Twitter account that day.

“On January 5, the day before, I said, ‘Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!'” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Hannity Kicks Off Trump Town Hall by Announcing It Will Be Very Different Than CNN's
Trump Pulls Out Evidence from His Blazer as CNN Tries to Lie About What He Did on Jan. 6
Elites Behind the '1619 Project' Will Hate This Movie: It Exposes Them
Billboards Pop Up All Over the Country with 3 Words That Are Sure to Cause the Devil a Headache
Sowell Warned Tucker Carlson About This Problem: 10 Years Later, Biden Made It Even Worse
See more...

Conversation