Hannity and Popular Fox News Host Seen Together in Intimate Photos - Secret Relationship Confirmed?

If you’re in the dating market for an outspoken conservative television/radio host, a rather prominent one is apparently off the market.

A new report has begun circulating that Fox News firebrand Sean Hannity is officially spoken for after rumors of a relationship had been swirling for a while.

The Daily Mail reported that Hannity and fellow Fox host Ainsley Earhardt are dating, confirming years of speculation that the two were something of an item.

Hannity, 61, and Earhardt, 46, “have now settled into domestic bliss,” according to the Mail, noting that talk of their relationship began three years ago but only now have photos been released showing the happy couple out in public.

The Mail tweeted several of those images, including one showing Hannity and Earhardt enjoying some corn on the cob together in Long Island, as well as the two at a Waffle House in South Carolina:

EXCLUSIVE: Fox News stars Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt seen up close and personal in first photos as a couple https://t.co/9iOt4l5tOb pic.twitter.com/ojkZhNMxMc — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 11, 2023

While this relationship has allegedly been percolating for a while, sources close to the couple told the Mail that the general secrecy of it shouldn’t be a surprise given how private Hannity and Earhardt typically are.

“They are extremely happy together and have been for a while. It’s not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they’re very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey,” an unnamed source said.

Hannity and Earhardt reportedly “started out as best friends,” but eventually “the relationship evolved over time.”

Adding to this new blended-family unit is Earhardt’s 7-year-old daughter, Hayden, to whom Hannity has also developed quite the attachment.

“Sean adores Ainsley’s daughter,” the unnamed source told the Mail.

Earhardt had Hayden with her first husband, former Clemson football star Will Proctor. The two divorced in 2019, which is about when the rumors regarding Hannity first began circulating.

Hannity, for his part, has two adult children of his own from his marriage with Jill Rhodes. Their divorce was revealed in 2020, though Page Six did note that the two had “been legally divorced for more than a year and separated many years prior to that.”

Around that time, a Vanity Fair report first romantically linked Hannity and Earhardt.

According to the report, Earhardt had actually been hosting her “Fox & Friends” segments from a “remote studio in the basement of Hannity’s Long Island mansion.”

At the time, Hannity refused to discuss the rumors.

“I do not discuss my personal life in public” was Hannity’s only response to the Vanity Fair report.

Earhardt offered a bit more in her response to the outlet, though she denied that she had anything more than a professional friendship with Hannity.

“Right now I am focused on raising my daughter. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate,” Earhardt said in 2020.

“I am not dating anyone,” she added.

That is not the case anymore.

