Hannity Suggests ‘Bombshell’ Waiting in Mueller Report

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he doesn’t believe the news about Robert Mueller’s report being “anti-climatic” and expects it to be a political bombshell.

“They’re not looking into Hillary Clinton, her phony Russian dossier that she paid for. Their focus is singularly on President Trump and everyone around him,” Hannity said Monday.

He then played a clip of ABC’s Jonathan Karl downplaying the impact of Mueller’s upcoming report.

“Honestly, I don’t trust what you just heard,” Hannity replied.

“Given the overwhelming partisan makeup of Mueller’s team and their behavior throughout this process, consisting of high powered Democratic donors and attorneys — mark my words, they have and will continue to destroy the presidency of Donald Trump.”

Hannity said the Democrats have been trying to destroy the Trump presidency since he was elected and told his viewers not to underestimate government bureaucrats who stand against the president.

“They’ve been doing it now for two years and they did it before the election,” he continued.

“Here’s the problem, this is what should concern every American tonight — If these deep state actors succeed, forget about [a] free and a fair justice system, it’s done … Might as well take the Constitution as we know it and shred it, because that’s over forever.

“Never forget the hate Trump Democrats, hate Trump media, they have been tied at the hip the whole time — Reporting innuendo, lies, conspiracies daily. Just like last week, we saw the talking point of the Democratic Party regurgitated by their friends in the media. A manufactured crisis at the border. No, people getting killed and drugs crossing our border, that’s real.”

People responded to Hannity’s report on Twitter:

In today’s federal service, being a good man or even a great man is a recipe for disaster, the liberal liars don’t want a man like him in any position and they will lie, cheat and defame the man in attempts to ruin his credibility and force him to conform to their agenda, — Daleinwv (@Daleinwv1) January 15, 2019

Well gee Sean, you just now realizing that America has one of the most corrupt governments on the planet. Been like this for decades and getting worse by the day. Corruption is on both sides of the aisle. — william williams (@wrwilliams09) January 15, 2019

It is almost funny that we were so naive as to think that our votes really mattered. The establishment is in open revolt against the will of the American voter and there is really nothing we can do about it. No one has the courage to fight back. — Cornmill Intel (@Clint49127635) January 15, 2019

