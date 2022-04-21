Share
News

Hannity Surpasses TV Legend to Become Longest Serving Primetime Host in Cable News History

 By Randy DeSoto  April 21, 2022 at 2:33pm
Share

On Thursday, Fox News host Sean Hannity surpassed the late cable news legend Larry King to become the longest running primetime host in television history.

In a news release, Fox News described Hannity as “a staple of FNC’s primetime lineup since the launch of the network in 1996, where his candid style and passionate commentary have made him one of the most prominent and influential voices in the country.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience, and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years.”

“A Fox News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success,” she added.

Trending:
Florida Legislature Votes to Strip Disney of Self-Governing Powers as Democrats Shriek in Protest

Hannity first hit the primetime air over 25 years ago with “Hannity and Colmes,” which he co-hosted with the late Alan Colmes starting on Oct. 7, 1996.

Hannity launched his current solo show in January 2009 after Colmes stepped down.

Are you a Sean Hannity fan?

“Larry King Live” aired on CNN from June 1985 to December 2010.

“Hannity” has ranked No. 1 in total viewers, in addition to winning the 25- to 54-year-old demographic in his time slot for 13 consecutive years, Forbes reported.

It consistently ranks in the top 5 most viewed programs on cable news.

Hannity attributes his success, in part, to being true to himself.

Related:
FedEx Founder and CEO Lays Out Just How Democrats Caused the Current Inflation Spike

“Eventually, you realize if you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to be who you really are,” Hannity told Forbes.

“I’m very clear with my audience that as a member of the press, I also give opinion,” he explained.

“I don’t hide my conservatism. I’m a registered conservative. I tell people who I’m voting for, what politicians I like and why I like them. So that’s sort of like the editorial in the Op-Ed pages of a newspaper. And then we do culture and sports. So what I say is, as a member of the press, I’m like a whole newspaper.”

“I look at a lot of competitors out there who claim they’re journalists,” he added, “and they’re not. They’re talk show hosts like I am. And I think they’re dishonest about who they are.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Christian Populist Movement Rising: Draws Overflow Crowd for Patriotic Event
FedEx Founder and CEO Lays Out Just How Democrats Caused the Current Inflation Spike
Hannity Surpasses TV Legend to Become Longest Serving Primetime Host in Cable News History
China Signs Security Pact with Pacific Nation, Now Able to Place Military Less Than 1,500 Miles from American Shores
Biden Admin Will 'Likely' Appeal Court Decision Ending Mask Mandate on Public Transportation, HHS Sec Says
See more...

Conversation