Hannity Surpasses TV Legend to Become Longest Serving Primetime Host in Cable News History

On Thursday, Fox News host Sean Hannity surpassed the late cable news legend Larry King to become the longest running primetime host in television history.

In a news release, Fox News described Hannity as “a staple of FNC’s primetime lineup since the launch of the network in 1996, where his candid style and passionate commentary have made him one of the most prominent and influential voices in the country.”

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience, and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years.”

“A Fox News original, he has helped innovate the industry, and we are incredibly proud of his extraordinary success,” she added.

Hannity first hit the primetime air over 25 years ago with “Hannity and Colmes,” which he co-hosted with the late Alan Colmes starting on Oct. 7, 1996.

Hannity launched his current solo show in January 2009 after Colmes stepped down.

“Larry King Live” aired on CNN from June 1985 to December 2010.

“Hannity” has ranked No. 1 in total viewers, in addition to winning the 25- to 54-year-old demographic in his time slot for 13 consecutive years, Forbes reported.

It consistently ranks in the top 5 most viewed programs on cable news.

Hannity attributes his success, in part, to being true to himself.

“Eventually, you realize if you’re going to be successful, you’ve got to be who you really are,” Hannity told Forbes.

“I’m very clear with my audience that as a member of the press, I also give opinion,” he explained.

“I don’t hide my conservatism. I’m a registered conservative. I tell people who I’m voting for, what politicians I like and why I like them. So that’s sort of like the editorial in the Op-Ed pages of a newspaper. And then we do culture and sports. So what I say is, as a member of the press, I’m like a whole newspaper.”

“I look at a lot of competitors out there who claim they’re journalists,” he added, “and they’re not. They’re talk show hosts like I am. And I think they’re dishonest about who they are.”

