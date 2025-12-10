It Happened Again: 2 Afghan 'Refugees' Raped a Teen Girl, and They Were Living in Taxpayer Funded Housing When They Did It

It’s a tragic tale that has become common enough in its generalities that, while it is shocking, it is hardly surprising: Two teenage Afghan refugees in central England who lived in taxpayer-subsidized housing will spend the next decade in prison after raping a teen girl.

According to Reuters, Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal — both 17 — were sentenced to long prison terms by a U.K. court for the rape of a 15-year-old in May.

Despite the United Kingdom’s general ban on naming minors convicted of a crime, the U.K. Daily Mail was able to secure the release of their names by order of the judge, who said that releasing the identities of the attackers “clearly falls in favour of the public interest.”

Perhaps most telling is that one of the boys’ own attorneys argued against naming them due to the fact that their crime was so reprehensible that it could lead to rioting.

“It is horrific footage, genuinely horrific footage,” Joshua Radcliffe said. “I have no doubt that if the general public were exposed to that, we would have disorder on our hands.”

As well they should. From Reuters:

The boys, Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both aged 17, carried out the attack in a park in Leamington Spa in May after taking the girl, who was very drunk at the time, away from her friends, prosecutors told Warwick Crown Court. The court was played footage that the highly distressed girl had managed to capture during the attack, in which she could be heard sobbing loudly and screaming: “Please help me… let me go… I want to go home.” “The day I was raped changed me as a person,” the girl, who said the incident was her first sexual experience, said in a victim statement.

Footage from the rapists themselves, meanwhile, was so distressing that the defendants’ attorneys again argued that it might lead to rioting if it got out. The three-minute clip includes the sobbing girl crying for help and telling them “you’re going to rape me.” When she screamed for it to stop, Jahanzeb put his hand over her mouth.

Judge Sylvia de Bertodano sentenced Jahanzeb for 10 years and eight months, with Niazal getting nine years and 10 months due to his younger age at the time of the crime.

“No child should have to suffer the ordeal [the victim] has suffered,” the judge said in passing her sentence. “The fact is, you two have robbed her of her childhood and nothing that the sentence of this court and nothing I can do today can restore that.

“I accept that you come from a place which has significant cultural differences from the U.K., however I don’t accept that either of you does not understand the concept of consent,” she continued.

“This is a case where it was absolutely clear to both of you that you were talking a child away from her friends in the face of her vigorous protests to somewhere you couldn’t be observed, in order to commit this offense.

“I’m satisfied you both knew perfectly well that what you were doing was criminal and wrong,” she added, noting that the two 17-year-olds “betrayed the interests of those, like you, who come here fleeing harm and seeking safety.”

Well, yes, but the problem is that they are hardly the only ones, as Reuters noted: “Last month, an Afghan national pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, in central England, while an Ethiopian man was jailed in September after being convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman in Epping, north of London.”

Again, to the wire service, the real victims here seemed to be the decent folks who now have to deal with anti-immigration voices like Nigel Farage: “Both cases sparked large-scale protests, some of which turned violent, and prompted demonstrations across the country at hotels housing asylum seekers. Immigration concerns have also helped to propel the populist Reform UK party to leads in opinion polls.”

Two Afghans who invaded via dinghy, jailed for gang raping of a 15-year-old girl in Leamington Spa. Jan Jahanzeb and Israr Niazal, both 17, had pleaded guilty to the 10 May attack at a hearing in October. Jailed today. How many more must suffer? Get them all out! pic.twitter.com/xqtv0WCeDK — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) December 8, 2025

Yes, won’t you please think of the other Afghan refugees and the Labour Party? Those are the victims the media seems to be concerned about, not a 15-year-old rape victim.

And it’s not like this is a uniquely British problem, either. In the United States, we had plenty of Afghan refugees let in on Joe Biden’s watch who have been charged with or committed sex offenses, including a 24-year-old convicted of abusing a 3-year-old at a refugee camp in Virginia — who said it was part of his “culture” — and a 19-year-old who entered into a plea agreement after an accusation of raping an 18-year-old girl in Montana. This is just from Afghanistan and just sex crimes, mind you; it’s not even counting other third-world countries, or the Afghan accused in the Washington, D.C., National Guard shooting just before Thanksgiving.

Yes, of course it’s sad that there are decent Afghans who are in danger in Afghanistan, but that doesn’t give them the right or us the responsibility to bring them into our countries. Perhaps most importantly, no culture’s elites have the right to sign its citizens up for suicide in the name of “humanitarian” causes, like unchecked refugee resettlement, that doesn’t prioritize those who have the inherent right to be there in the name of those who do not.

If this case doesn’t set that out in the most dramatic, sickening of ways, one fears that nothing else will.

