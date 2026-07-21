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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, pictured speaking in a June 25 file photo.
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, pictured in a June 25 file photo, is very public about his distaste for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But when it comes to acts of intimidation against Jews in New York City, he's much quieter. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

It's Happening Again: Jews Greeted with Motor Oil, Fecal Material Outside Two NY Synagogues

 By C. Douglas Golden  July 21, 2026 at 8:30am
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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a man who is seemingly as concerned about Israel as if it’s one of the five boroughs. As for actual hate incidents against Jewish people inside the city he manages, that’s a different matter.

In Queens, two synagogues have been hit by a man who “hurled motor oil and feces” at the buildings before fleeing, a representative for a neighborhood watch group told the New York Post.

The attacks occurred late Thursday, but weren’t discovered until Friday.

From the newspaper’s report:

Disgusted worshippers discovered the stomach-turning mess Friday morning outside the houses of worship, said Steven Saphirstein, community outreach coordinator for neighborhood safety group Queens Shmira. 

Grainy surveillance footage captured the “nutjob” running and hurling the mixture at the Young Israel of Jamaica Estates at 83-10 188th St. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday before fleeing the area, according to Saphirstein. 

The vandal also targeted the Young Israel of Holliswood at 86-25 Francis Lewis Blvd., more than a mile away, about 45 minutes earlier, according to the NYPD.

The congregants of the synagogues were “obviously disturbed,” Saphirstein said, especially considering this was the second time Young Israel of Jamaica Estates has been hit with a feces-related attack. (A bag of excrement was found in a box outside the establishment a month ago, Saphirstein told the newspaper.)

“To take excrement and throw a bag and empty stuff like that out, you’re attacking the people who are coming there, who are praying,” Saphirstein said.

“You’re making them feel like filth,” he added. “It doesn’t get lower than that.”

Are you concerned about the increasing hate and violence toward Jews?

This isn’t the first time that some madman has attacked a synagogue in New York City, either. In the past, Mayor Mamdani has at least spoken out against it, even if his words rang hollow next to his actions.

After the Rego Park Jewish Center was defaced with swastikas and the phrase “Heil Hitler” in May, Mamdani promised that the incident was being investigated.

“There is no place for antisemitism in Queens or anywhere in our city,” Mamdani said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors. Their safety, dignity, and belonging are non-negotiable.”

There was no such show of rhetorical force this time, at least as of Tuesday morning. Instead, Mamdani’s attention seemed … elsewhere:

The latest synagogue attacks came in the context of Mamdani’s war of words against a foreign head of state — the head of the state of Israel. The only relation Mamdani has to Israel, of course, is the fact that he’s in a city that hosts the United Nations.

And the idea that NYPD is going to haul in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, or any world leader, on a warrant from the United Nations’ International Criminal Court — warrants that have no enforceability in the United States — is farcical.

It still speaks to the man’s polestar, however: First and foremost, he’s concerned with keeping wokeistas and cultural Marxists happy. As for hate crimes against Jews in his city, he’ll remark on occasion when they’re committed, but he’d clearly prefer not to talk about it.

Chaos and anti-Semitism are just some of the fruits of this worldview, and incidents like this in Europe and the U.S. are hardly rare anymore. And they’re committed by the same people who got Zohran Mamdani elected mayor.

Related:
Mamdani, Who Said Israel 'Not a Place,' Gets Roasted for Wishing Jewish NYCers 'Peaceful' Holiday That's Definitely About Israel Being a Place

They care about Israel for the same reason they care about taking down the West with them: Destruction of all that is good and holy is the end goal of the impulse, and the Jews are merely the easiest first target.

It’s pure evil manifesting itself in the world, and even if the mayor of America’s biggest city won’t take a stand, the rest of us need to.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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