It's Happening: Trump Moves to Dismantle the Department of Education

The federal Department of Education is in for an overhaul that will reduce its size and scope, according to new reports.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would “dismantle” the department, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Created by law through Congress, abolishing the department would take congressional support that is not likely to take shape, according to The Washington Post.

The Post, citing sources it did not name, said the draft order “directs the agency to begin to diminish itself.”

The report noted that members of the Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory group led by Elon Musk whose charge is to locate excess spending that Trump and his appointees can cut, have been scouting the Education Department for savings.

The report said some DOGE staff members have accessed internal systems at the department.

The Post said the presence of DOGE staff members is “ a prelude to a more dramatic effort to make good on one of Trump’s campaign promises: eliminating the Education Department altogether.”

That might not be easy, because the department cannot be killed off without the consent of Congress.

In 2023, a House vote to abolish the department failed.

Even with the GOP in control of the House and Senate, abolishing the department would require seven Senate Democrats to come on board.

“I would not hold my breath that [closing the department] would ultimately become law,” Republican Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan, chairman of the House Education Committee, said recently, noting that the reality facing Trump and Republicans is to “de-power the Department of Education.”

The order being shaped for Trump’s signature would spin off functions of the department not required by law, the Journal reported, citing sources it did not name.

The timing of the order is uncertain.

The Journal said some within the Trump White House believe that Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon should be confirmed before the order is released. No confirmation hearing for McMahon has been scheduled.

A report from Reuters said the order is expected later this month.

The Associated Press has reported that “dozens” of Education Department workers were put on leave due to Trump’s order banning DEI programs in the federal government.

The AP report did not give a specific number.

