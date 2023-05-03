Actor Scott Baio is saying so long to the Golden State.

Baio took to Twitter on Wednesday to break the news. “After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally ‘exit stage right’ from California,” he wrote.

The “Happy Days” actor included an image showcasing a homeless encampment, presumably in the Los Angeles area, and a quote from KTLA.

“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.”

Baio received many well wishes in response to the announcement.

“Your only regret will be that you didn’t move sooner. Best wishes,” one Twitter user wrote with the addition of a thumbs-up emoji.

Another praised the choice, “Smart. It’s on a collision course with 3rd world status. I left 3 years ago, after living there 51 of my 51 years.”

“I’m so proud of you! That couldn’t have been an easy decision to move your family, but one I know you guys thought long and hard on. Well done, Scott!! You’ll all be happier in the long run, and definitely less stressed,” one Twitter user added.

Baio’s decision to move his family out of California shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Realtor reported his Woodland Hills home was listed for $3.8 million in April.

Within the last couple of years, more and more Hollywood elites have ditched the state. Actor Mark Wahlberg went to Nevada, noting that he wanted to give his children a better life.

The popular podcast host Joe Rogan decided in 2020 to pack up and head to Austin, Texas, citing “overpopulation” with “traffic,” “economic despair,” and “homelessness” contributing to it.

Actor Rob Schneider thought he would stay in San Francisco forever, but he ended up making the jump to Arizona. While he did not cite one specific reason for leaving the Democratic-run state, he said, “San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story.”

