Share
News

Happy New Year: Pentagon Ends 2025 with a Bang, Hits Narco-Terrorists Whose Drugs Will Not Kill Americans This Year

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2026 at 5:13pm
Share

The old year went out with a bang for American forces waging war on drug shipments that could target Americans.

Since early September, the Trump administration has attacked drug-running ships in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, coming at a time when an estimated 1.25 million Americans have died from drug overdoses since 1999.

As noted by NPR, White House representative Anna Kelly has said that “any boat bringing deadly poison to our shores has the potential to kill 25,000 Americans or more.”

As the year ended, America’s forces were vigilant, U.S. Southern Command noted.

“On Dec. 31, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on two vessels operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations,” U.S. Southern Command posted on social media platform X.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and engaged in narco-trafficking,” the post said.

“A total of five narco-terrorists were killed during these actions — three in the first vessel and two in the second,” the post said.

Wednesday’s strikes brought the two-day total to five strikes, according to Southern Command.

“On Dec. 30, at the direction of @SecWar Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted kinetic strikes against three narco-trafficking vessels traveling as a convoy,” Southern Command posted on X.

Related:
Former MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra Faces Drug Charges After New Year's Day Bust

“These vessels were operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters. Intelligence confirmed the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes and had transferred narcotics between the three vessels prior to the strikes,” the post said.

“Three narco-terrorists aboard the first vessel were killed in the first engagement. The remaining narco-terrorists abandoned the other two vessels, jumping overboard and distancing themselves before follow-on engagements sank their respective vessels,” the post said.

“Following the engagements, USSOUTHCOM immediately notified @USCG to activate the Search and Rescue system,” the post said.

According to ABC News, 34 strikes to date have killed 115 people.

“Each strike conducted against these designated terror organizations is taken in defense of vital U.S. national interests and to protect the homeland,” Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson said last month, according to the Department of War.

“Our operations in the Southcom region are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the Law of Armed Conflict. These actions have also been approved by the best military and civilian lawyers up and down the chain of command,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the goal of the mission is to protect Americans.

“This department will defend our homeland. This is not a catchphrase; it’s a commitment,” she said. “And, as [Hegseth] said: When it comes to killing narco-terrorists, we have only just begun.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Mamdani Pissed at Trump's Capture of Socialist Dictator, Suggests Venezuelan Americans Are Upset as They Celebrate
Phil Mickelson Calls on California to Stop Collecting Taxes Until Fraud is Stopped: 'Will Only Fund More Fraud'
Mother of Young Girl Allegedly Killed by Drunk Illegal Alien Speaks Out: 'He Shouldn't Have Been Here in the First Place'
Israel Accuses Mamdani of Throwing 'Antisemitic Gasoline on an Open Fire' with Day 1 Executive Orders
Daughter of Hollywood Legend Tommy Lee Jones Found Dead in San Francisco Hotel at Age 34
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation