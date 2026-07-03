Share
Commentary
The Somalian flag at Toronto City Hall's Nathan Phillips Square.
Commentary
The Somalian flag at Toronto City Hall's Nathan Phillips Square. (Eli Unger / Getty Images)

'Happy Somali Independence Day!' Ohio Capital Account Deletes Post Declaring City Would Fly Foreign Flag Week of July Fourth

 By Samuel Short  July 3, 2026 at 7:00am
Share

Did you know July 1 is Somali Independence Day? Well, you do now, as the City of Columbus, Ohio, decided to make the public aware in a completely tasteless social media post that has since been deleted.

Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted a screenshot of the post Wednesday from Columbus Parks and Recreation that read, “Happy Somali Independence Day!”

“As we celebrate the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic in 1960, City Hall will be raising the flag of Somalia.”

For context, July 1, 1960, saw Somalia break away from British and Italian colonial rule. That may be something worth celebrating should you live there, but not here.

McLaughlin added a blunt note, almost in disbelief. “Ohio’s capital city hoisting the flag of a foreign nation.

“Posted and now deleted by @ColsRecParks.”

The city did quickly reverse course. Fox News noted that a representative commented, “A social media post created by a city department falsely stated that City Hall would raise the Somalian flag in recognition of Somali Independence Day.”

“While the City recognizes and respects the aspirations of people around the world to live in freedom, this post was inaccurate and has been deleted.”

In other words, they saw this measure was wrong and angered Americans everywhere, so they decided to act like it was a mistake.

One astute X user posted a screenshot in reaction to the news, revealing that he was making a public records request with the department to take a look at the communications between city employees in the midst of this controversy.

Related:
Not Just Minnesota: Reporter Uncovers Stunning Fraud Red Flags in America's Second-Biggest Somali Enclave

“Let’s see what was discussed internally today as @ColsRecParks melted down regarding their Somali Independence Day post. Pro tip, never submit a public records request to any Columbus agency without copying the City Attorney. You’ll need that later when you go to court to get the records you are denied,” he said, noting the inclusion of the aforementioned city attorney’s office email.

Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno voiced his disdain about the news, writing, “There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property.”

“This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration.”

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks, in a reply to a post by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, noted that the Fourth of July is only days away.

“This is absurd. US government buildings should not be raising the flags of other countries,” he said.

“Especially Somalia. Especially 3 days from our 250th birthday.”

The Columbus Dispatch noted that Columbus has the second-largest Somali population in the country.

But city officials did not seem to stop and think about people who are actually from Columbus.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Renowned Author of Ender's Game: Civil War II Is Here, Lincoln Would Be Much Tougher on Today's Dems Than Trump Is
'Happy Somali Independence Day!' Ohio Capital Account Deletes Post Declaring City Would Fly Foreign Flag Week of July Fourth
One Day After Cancelling July 4 Fireworks, Buffalo, NY, Celebrates Somali Independence Day
MUST SEE: The Moment Actual Rough Riders Escort Trump's Motorcade to the Teddy Roosevelt Library
Out of Control Tim Walz Pardons, Releases Illegal Child Rapist, Now ICE Likely Can't Deport Him
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , ,

Conversation