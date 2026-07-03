'Happy Somali Independence Day!' Ohio Capital Account Deletes Post Declaring City Would Fly Foreign Flag Week of July Fourth

Did you know July 1 is Somali Independence Day? Well, you do now, as the City of Columbus, Ohio, decided to make the public aware in a completely tasteless social media post that has since been deleted.

Former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin posted a screenshot of the post Wednesday from Columbus Parks and Recreation that read, “Happy Somali Independence Day!”

“As we celebrate the unification of the Trust Territory of Somaliland and the State of Somaliland into the Somali Republic in 1960, City Hall will be raising the flag of Somalia.”

For context, July 1, 1960, saw Somalia break away from British and Italian colonial rule. That may be something worth celebrating should you live there, but not here.

McLaughlin added a blunt note, almost in disbelief. “Ohio’s capital city hoisting the flag of a foreign nation.

“Posted and now deleted by @ColsRecParks.”

Ohio’s capital city hoisting the flag of a foreign nation. Posted and now deleted by @ColsRecParks. https://t.co/eHiwmB2fEm pic.twitter.com/bTywTWIMam — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 1, 2026

The city did quickly reverse course. Fox News noted that a representative commented, “A social media post created by a city department falsely stated that City Hall would raise the Somalian flag in recognition of Somali Independence Day.”

“While the City recognizes and respects the aspirations of people around the world to live in freedom, this post was inaccurate and has been deleted.”

In other words, they saw this measure was wrong and angered Americans everywhere, so they decided to act like it was a mistake.

One astute X user posted a screenshot in reaction to the news, revealing that he was making a public records request with the department to take a look at the communications between city employees in the midst of this controversy.

“Let’s see what was discussed internally today as @ColsRecParks melted down regarding their Somali Independence Day post. Pro tip, never submit a public records request to any Columbus agency without copying the City Attorney. You’ll need that later when you go to court to get the records you are denied,” he said, noting the inclusion of the aforementioned city attorney’s office email.

Let’s see what was discussed internally today as @ColsRecParks melted down regarding their Somali Independence Day post. Pro tip, never submit a public records request to any Columbus agency without copying the City Attorney. You’ll need that later when you go to court to get… pic.twitter.com/7MMSVqmFW7 — cbustruth (@cbustruth) July 1, 2026

Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno voiced his disdain about the news, writing, “There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property.”

“This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration.”

There is only one nation’s flag that should ever be flown on American government buildings or property. This action by Columbus is a total disgrace and takes away from the epic celebration on Saturday of this country’s 250 year celebration. https://t.co/rzIdxmYN8t — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 1, 2026

Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks, in a reply to a post by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, noted that the Fourth of July is only days away.

“This is absurd. US government buildings should not be raising the flags of other countries,” he said.

“Especially Somalia. Especially 3 days from our 250th birthday.”

This is absurd. US government buildings should not be raising the flags of other countries. Especially Somalia. Especially 3 days from our 250th birthday. America must always come first. https://t.co/Hmcd9Cmdv0 — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) July 1, 2026

The Columbus Dispatch noted that Columbus has the second-largest Somali population in the country.

But city officials did not seem to stop and think about people who are actually from Columbus.

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