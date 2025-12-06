Hard to Read: Lesbian Couple Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge After Foster Son Found Dying in Horrific State - Their Nickname for Him Was Evil

There’s something seriously wrong with a foster system when the overseeing government turns over children to lesbian couples who abuse, neglect, and torture them.

It’s proof of yet another failure in government trying to dictate family life, a domain that should instead by centered around the church and Christian values.

Two Burlington, Ontario, women are accused of first-degree murder, confinement, assault with a weapon, and failing to provide the necessaries of life for their abhorrent treatment of two boys in their care from 2017 to 2022.

One of them has died.

The boys, referred to as L.L. and J.L. in CBC’s coverage, were being fostered by Brandy Cooney and Becky Hamber. Text messages from the women’s trial after L.L. died, allegedly from their mistreatment, reveals what evil practices they allegedly used in their home.

The boys were allegedly restrained with zip ties, a hockey helmet, and a tent. Sometimes they were made to walk up and down stairs as punishment. Paramedics found L.L. unresponsive, lying soaking wet in a basement before taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Witness testimony said he was so malnourished that despite being 12 years old, he had the frame of a child half his age.

#REPORT: Brandy Cooney and Becky Hamber of Burlington, Ontario are on trial after allegedly murdering a 12-year-old Indigenous boy they were in the process of adopting after months of abuse. pic.twitter.com/aEVjztcmit — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) October 22, 2025

In November 2022, Cooney texted her father, referring to L.L. as “the f**k.” Her father told her he was falling over and that something was clearly wrong with him. Cooney was dismissive, stating, “It’s a fake fall for sympathy.”

She told Hamber the next day that he may need a hospital, to which she replied, “Guess the stupid choices are really getting him.”

“No sleep, starving, dehydrated, and no poo… the perfect storm.”

As evidence of how unqualified these two women were and how incompetently they allegedly acted, Hamber added, “We’re doing the best we can do.”

“The best” is an outrageous statement, to say the least, considering text messages also revealed that the women spoke of killing either child on four occasions.

Texts include Cooney stating, “I’m gonna kill his whiney a**.” Another reads, “I’m trying, I really just wanna murder.”

Hamber and Cooney became angry over anticipating the Courts Administrative Service would be calling them after J.L. told a worker in therapy that his hands had been tied.

“We’re f****d,” Hamber said.

“F***ing d*** … shows he will tell anyone anything.”

The Independent reported L.L. was referred to as “a loser” and “such an a**hole.”

Both Hamber and Cooney had pled not guilty.

We need a more church-centric adoption and foster program, whether it’s in Canada or the United States.

Cooney and Hamber are innocent until proven guilty, but the facts don’t look good.

The state doesn’t need to be fulfilling the fantasies of homosexual couples having children as their playthings to abuse and neglect. Children are a responsibility and a lifetime commitment.

If the state doesn’t want to have accountability and change how this process operates, then the church should take that role and ensure Christian values are prominent in the home life of prospective foster parents.

