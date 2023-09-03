Hardball: Marjorie Taylor Greene Threatens Government Shutdown Unless Biden Impeachment Inquiry Vote Happens

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Thursday that she will not support government funding past the end of the fiscal year unless her demands are met, starting a war of words with the White House that ended with Greene calling the administration “America last fools.”

Posting on X, Greene wrote: “Tonight, I made an announcement directly to my constituents at my Floyd County Town Hall. I will not vote to fund the government if Congress doesn’t do this:

– Impeachment Inquiry vote on Joe Biden

– Defund Biden’s weaponization of government

– Eliminate all COVID vaccine and mandates

– No funding for the war in Ukraine”

“I’ve already decided I will not vote to fund the government unless we have passed an impeachment inquiry on Joe Biden,” she said in a video from the event. “I will not fund the government because I will not fund the weaponized part of the government.”

The federal government will run out of money on Sept. 30, when the current budget expires. In the past, continuing resolutions have kept government running until a deal was reached, but Greene and some other conservatives say they will oppose any deal.

“I’m not going to continue to fund the Biden regime’s weaponized government. So there should be no funding for Jack Smith’s special counsel. We have to fire David Weiss, who is protecting Hunter Biden on his special counsel. And we have to rein in the FBI. I will not vote for money to go for those things,” she said.

Smith is the federal prosecutor who has indicted former President Donald Trump on charges of mishandling classified documents and with obstruction and other charges related to Trump’s challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Weiss is the U.S. Attorney who was investigating Hunter Biden’s taxes but later was named a special prosecutor to consider issues raised by House Republicans about Biden’s dealings with foreign businesses.

Greene noted there are other demands on her list.

“I will not vote for continuing resolutions that fund mask mandates, vaccine mandates, and COVID. That is over; Joe Biden even declared that COVID is over,” she said in the video.

“And lastly, my red line in the sand has always been, I will not vote to fund a war in Ukraine. We have to have peace,” she said before noting that she would work with other members of the House when Congress reconvenes later this month.

The White House castigated Greene for her comments.

“The last thing the American people deserve is for extreme House members to trigger a government shutdown that hurts our economy, undermines our disaster preparedness, and forces our troops to work without guaranteed pay,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said, according to The Hill.

“The House Republicans responsible for keeping the government open already made a promise to the American public about government funding, and it would be a shame for them to break their word and fail the country because they caved to the hardcore fringe of their party in prioritizing a baseless impeachment stunt over high stakes needs Americans care about deeply – like fighting fentanyl trafficking, protecting our national security, and funding FEMA,” Bates said, using the acronym for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Greene then became furious in a series of posts on X.

“The White House is attacking me for demanding an impeachment inquiry before I’ll vote to fund one penny to our over bloated $32 TRILLION dollar in debt failing government. We have the evidence they have desperately been trying to hide to just ask the question. Should we inquire? Should we just take a look? Dare we investigate further? The answer is YES but the White House is outraged at my audacity to demand it,” she wrote.

“The White House is filled with pathetic blind fools led by one corrupt criminal mentally incompetent old man who has been in Washington seats of power longer than I’ve been alive. Over 50 years!”

Your administration, or regime rather, is fueled by policies that legally partner with Mexican criminal cartels that enables the largest human trafficking and drug trafficking industry in world history… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2023

Greene said Biden’s administration has failed the nation.

“Your administration, or regime rather, is fueled by policies that legally partner with Mexican criminal cartels that enables the largest human trafficking and drug trafficking industry in world history, Child sex trafficking and Chinese fentanyl murdering our people is your legacy,” she wrote.

“Instead of sending military force against the cartels, you beat your chest and spew tough talk while funding and fueling a war defending another corrupt country’s border while being too damn weak and pathetic to defend our own border.”

Greene accused Biden of lying about the war in Ukraine.

“And you lie everyday to Americans about Ukraine, refusing to admit that Ukraine is losing the war. Real men and real leaders defend their own country, their own homes, their own people, and their own children. You would rather send our sons and daughters to be blown to shreds in another foreign war and sent home in flag draped coffins than actually do your constitutional duty of defending our own states,” she wrote.

Greene then ripped into Biden’s domestic policies.

..pennies to buy food that has doubled and tripled in cost and medicines they can’t afford while you support brainwashing their grandchildren of the most evil disgusting lie that they can change their gender from what God created them to be. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2023

“And at home, Bidenomics is responsible for the highest inflation in 40 years that is kicking down our senior citizens in poverty and stealing their hope of a good future for their grandchildren. They shed tears daily over the America they knew that is no longer while they scrap together pennies to buy food that has doubled and tripled in cost and medicines they can’t afford while you support brainwashing their grandchildren of the most evil disgusting lie that they can change their gender from what God created them to be,” she wrote.

Greene accused Biden of growing richer as Americans grow poorer.

“Joe Biden has been in office over 50 years and many of his uniparty colleagues have been there decades as well,” she wrote. “All miraculously becoming wealthy millionaires while making a set taxpayer-funded paycheck. Yeah, the math doesn’t add up. And simultaneously destroying American industries by sending jobs and manufacturing overseas propping up economies in third world countries and destroying our own while throttling China’s strength and shoving rural manufacturing America into crumbling forgotten towns.”

Go ahead and mock me, I could care less, and the American people know the truth. See you soon. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 2, 2023

“You are America last fools,” she wrote in conclusion. “Go ahead and mock me, I could care less, and the American people know the truth. See you soon.”

