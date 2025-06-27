Share
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the American Compass New World Gala at the National Building Museum on June 3, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Commentary
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during the American Compass New World Gala at the National Building Museum on June 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Hardball: Rubio Poised to Ship More Than Half of US State Dept. Employees Overseas

 By Nick Givas  June 27, 2025 at 12:21pm
Secretary of State Marco Rubio is done messing around when it comes to his agency officials, and is planning to reassign them to remote areas of the globe, while awaiting court rulings that could allow him to fire even more employees altogether.

The Supreme Court case about the efficacy of federal firings could be heard soon (it did not make it to the docket for Friday’s flurry of decisions, though a separate decision limiting the scope of lower court injunctions could certainly affect it), and after that, the department could see Rubio “immediately” enact layoffs by his July 1st deadline, The Washington Examiner reported.

Trump’s State Department was reportedly blocked by a judicial order from a lower court, because it was prepping to lay off 2,000 workers. An emergency appeal was filed with SCOTUS shortly after.

The department is also seeking to realign certain divisions which could lead to even more job cuts.

Given these dynamics, 60 percent of U.S.-based employees “are expected to be put in foreign posts if the layoffs and rearrangements take effect within the coming weeks,” according to the Examiner.

Many of the worldly bureaucrats at the State Department in Washington, D.C. should be celebrating their new assignments, as they’re usually very public about striving for multiculturalism in all facets of daily life.

A California Judge Susan Illston, initially issued the block, calling Rubio’s actions prohibited.

This is a government that has gone completely out of control, creating an unelected bureaucracy — decade after decade — that is bloated, and drives up our national debt.

Trump shared his plans to shrink department sizes during his campaign, then brought in Elon Musk to get the ball rolling with the Department of Government Efficiency, and later instructed top officials to find waste and eliminate it.

Should Rubio send any suspected State Dept. wokesters to work in Trump’s least favorite countries?

This is what America voted for. Get used to it.

And in the process of gutting unnecessary jobs, the administration may discover further fraud and waste that the public didn’t even know existed.

We’ve already seen examples showing shocking mismanagement of taxpayer dollars, with Musk’s efforts exposing how things really work behind the scenes.

More recently, Kari Lake, Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, announced mass layoffs within the agency to rein in the “out-of-control” waste, while also complying with an executive order from the commander in chief.

A news release that she included in a social media post claimed 1,400 positions had been eliminated, representing an 85 percent decrease in personnel since March. Lake called it a “decisive action to effectuate President Trump’s agenda.”

“Reduction in Force Termination Notices were sent to 639 employees at USAGM and Voice of America — part of a long-overdue effort to dismantle a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy,” Lake added. “For decades, American taxpayers have been forced to bankroll an agency that’s been riddled with dysfunction, bias, and waste. That ends now.”

The dominoes are beginning to topple. Trump’s agenda is falling into place and the judiciary — at almost every level of the court system — is giving him the green light to exercise the Executive Branch’s constitutional authority.

Now, all the public has to do is watch and wait while efficiency, transparency and trust are slowly restored to these once great institutions.

Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




