You Would Hardly Recognize America After Bernie's First Executive Orders: Report

A number of executive orders reportedly being mulled by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders would radically reshape the culture, values and economy of the America we know and love today, turning it into a markedly different nation virtually overnight.

The presidential hopeful’s potential future executive orders were reported Thursday by The Washington Post, which cited an internal Sanders campaign document and two people familiar with the campaign’s planning.

According to The Post, the document contains a list of possible executive orders being considered by Sanders in the event that he is elected president in November.

Executive actions concerning immigration are heavily featured in the list, with at least 12 “options” aiming to reverse the course President Donald Trump has been forging since his win in 2016, The Post reported.

One action reportedly being considered would increase the number of refugees accepted into America.

Another would end construction of a border wall that has been proven to decrease illegal immigration, according to the outlet.

This would largely undo work that Trump has accomplished along our southern border and with Mexico — work that has greatly stemmed the tide of migrants coming to America.

Sanders’ stance on environmental issues seems to have affected this list as well.

Under one executive order, climate change would reportedly be declared a national emergency.

This would likely bring more regulation in the form of environmental laws and additional executive orders.

Sanders could also seek to ban the exportation of crude oil via executive order, which of course would result in a serious blow to the U.S. energy sector.

While domestic oil workers could be forced to start filling out job applications in the event of a Sanders presidency, companies would also suffer.

Another order would reportedly tighten the screws on organizations that pay workers less than $15 an hour, effectively cancelling all federal contracts for those that refuse to pay that amount.

Other executive orders that are reportedly being considered would benefit the abortion and marijuana industries.

While a Bernie Sanders presidency may still seem like a long shot to many, the democratic socialist is enjoying a resurgence in national polls.

Many on the Sanders campaign are confident that the senator will pull off a win in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, paving a way to a nomination from the Democratic Party.

It’s clear that Bernie’s everyday policies would be disastrous for America, and the executive orders he’s reportedly considering prove that the democratic socialist is seeking to radically restructure the country.

