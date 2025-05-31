Share
This stock image shows several different types of Haribo gummies. (pinstock / Getty Images)

Haribo Recalls Entire Stock of Gummy Candy After Three Packs Found Laced with Drugs

 By Jack Davis  May 30, 2025 at 5:07pm
Candy manufacturer Haribo has issued a major recall after cannabis was found in some bags of its candy.

The incident took place in the Netherlands, where multiple members of one family became sick after eating Haribo’s Happy Cola F!ZZ candy, according to NL Times.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority later confirmed that cannabis was found in samples of the candy that it took for testing, leading to a recall of one-kilogram bags.

“The situation goes beyond simple health complaints,” an agency representative said. “We immediately contacted Haribo, which issued a safety warning.”

An agency representative said some people reported “dizziness” after eating the candy, according to the BBC.

It said, consuming the candy “can lead to health complaints, such as dizziness, when consumed.”

How cannabis made it into the candy is not known.

A company representative said Haribo is working with law enforcement to “establish the facts around the contamination.”

Dutch police became involved after children were taken sick after eating the candy, according to the Guardian.

“We want to know exactly how it got into the candy, and, of course, how the bags ended up in the store,” police representative Chantal Westerhoff said.

To date, three affected bags have been identified, NL Times reported.

However, Haribo is recalling all 1,000-gram bags of Happy Cola F!ZZ carrying a production code of L341-4002307906 and an expiration date of January 2026. Haribo wants customers to send their bags directly to the company, not to the store where they were purchased.

The company said that only one product was affected and only bags of that product sold in the Netherlands are covered by the recall.

All other products are safe, Haribo said.

The company said, it will issue refunds for all candy returned to it, according to the New York Post.

“The safety of our consumers is our highest priority, and Haribo takes this incident very seriously, which is why a recall has been issued in the Netherlands,” the company said in a statement.

