Harris Announces Her Plan for Black Men: Legalize Certain Types of Drug Dealing

The media has come to the not-inaccurate conclusion that poll numbers for Kamala Harris among minority voters are less than ideal.

That isn’t even an “if” anymore; the fact that former President Barack Obama is out on the trail lecturing “the brothers” about not coming out to support Harris should be a tip-off that the internal polling matches the external numbers. Even The New York Times ran a piece Sunday asking, “Why Is Trump Gaining With Black and Hispanic Voters?”

They gave five reasons, none of which were terribly insightful. Also, none of them were this: because part of Kamala Harris’ economic plan to help the black community is to make sure they have an equitable opportunity to be legal drug dealers.

It was not written in quite that language, mind you, but maybe “the brothers” have been paying more attention to how patronizing and unhelpful a Harris presidency would be for everyone involved than either former President Obama or the New York Times thinks.

In a plan rolled out on Monday, titled “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men,” Harris’ campaign said that, in addition to race-based initiatives that would provide $20,000 loans to forgive the debt of one million individuals and families in order to start a business, the vice president would ensure that one of the businesses where black men would thrive would be in dealing pot.

Among the five points of the plan: “Legalizing recreational marijuana and creating opportunities for black Americans to succeed in this new industry.”

Kamala Harris just uploaded her 5-part “pathbreaking” plan for black men. It includes legalizing recreational marijuana, helping black men invest in crypto, launching a “National Health Equity Initiative,” loans, and training black men to become teachers. https://t.co/NEEOsbQ8st pic.twitter.com/5P6JPeQ676 — Tiana Lowe Doescher (@TianaTheFirst) October 14, 2024

“As we enact policies that lift black men up, we must remove the barriers that have so often held them back. She will … Break down unjust legal barriers that hold black men and other Americans back by legalizing marijuana nationally, working with Congress to ensure that the safe cultivation, distribution, and possession of recreational marijuana is the law of the land,” the position paper read.

“She will also fight to ensure that as the national cannabis industry takes shape, black men — who have, for years, been overpoliced for marijuana use — are able to access wealth and jobs in this new market.”

Reporting on the new plan Monday, The New York Times quoted Harris on a podcast interview: “Black men are no different from anybody else. They expect that you have to earn their vote.”

This, apparently, is her earning their vote. Picture this as an elevator pitch: “OK, so systemic racism has ‘overpoliced’ black men for illegal drug possession. So not only are we going to make it legal, we’ll turn you into legal dealers. Bam. Vote earned, no?”

No.

Pandering to people based solely on their identity – they just don’t understand that this ISN’T WORKING. People are waking up to the fact that this paternalistic, condescending pandering to people based on their skin color is racist at it’s core and that the government doesn’t… — Crystal (@irishsunburn) October 14, 2024

black jobs pic.twitter.com/BvoCtg6dO2 — The Real Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) October 14, 2024

Forget about the problems with recreational marijuana legalization where it’s been tried, then forget about the issues with trying to disproportionately center the externalities of marijuana use in the black community by using dispensaries as a form of reparations. The people who brought you the infamous “Man Enough” ad are now trying to solve their campaign’s electoral woes in the black community by telling them that not only can they smoke all the pot that they want, they can be the dealers, too! And it’s all legal!

Exactly how many mephitic stereotypes, in other words, is the Kamala campaign willing to push in order to look cringeworthy and lose this election?

And this is all in a plan where one of the other five points is: “Championing education, training, and mentorship programs that help black men get good-paying jobs in high-demand industries and lead their communities, including pathways to become teachers.”

So black men can become teachers … who can legally get high off of product legally sold by black men? That’s our path to racial equity and equality, through getting more teachers, then making sure they can get baked? Does anyone behind this plan want to use their call-a-friend-in-the-black-community lifeline on this one? Because I don’t think their messaging is just a little off here.

At this point, I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if, during her concession speech, one of the Trump kids comes on stage and pulls off a mask off Kamala, “Scooby-Doo” style, revealing Melania underneath. “I can’t believe you guys didn’t figure it out!” she’ll say. “Even with all the shifting accents? And picking this Tim doofus? Anyway, we can play the long game, too. And I got away with it, even with you meddling kids! So long, suckers!”

It’s either that or the progressives around Harris are as dumb as they seem. Without any intervention from the Mystery Machine folks, I’m going to have to go with that one as being the generative force behind this preposterous “opportunity agenda” to get baked.

Look, as a white guy, I can’t say I have firsthand experience in what gets “the brothers” out to the polls for your candidate when she’s weak. I don’t think telling them they can be legal drug pushers in the name of racial equity is going to do it, however. Call it a hunch.

