Vice President Kamala Harris, left, sent a fundraising email to her supporters highlighting former President Donald Trump's lead in the polls for several key swing states.
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, sent a fundraising email to her supporters highlighting former President Donald Trump's lead in the polls for several key swing states.

Harris Campaign Admits Kamala Is Losing Key States, Falling Behind in Desperate Email to Supporters

 By Michael Schwarz  September 29, 2024 at 7:30am
Tell the world that your internal polling looks horrible without telling the world that your internal polling looks horrible.

For reasons that perhaps only they could explain, Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign operatives sent out a fundraising email Thursday highlighting recent New York Times/Siena College polls that showed her trailing former President Donald Trump in the projected swing states of Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

The Times/Siena released those polls on Monday.

In other words, Harris campaign operatives had three full days to decide whether to send that email. And they did it anyway.

The new polls showed Trump leading by five points in Arizona, four in Georgia and two in North Carolina. In the 2020 election, officials certified a narrow victory for President Joe Biden in Arizona and Georgia. Trump, however, prevailed in North Carolina.

Losing Arizona and Georgia would give Harris almost no margin for error on the 2024 electoral map.

Of course, as the race currently stands, there is no reason to believe that the vice president has any margin for error.

Will Trump win these key swing states?

For one thing, pollsters with the strongest recent record of accuracy have Trump winning the national popular vote. By any credible model, that would translate to an Electoral College landslide.

Furthermore, recent polling showed a virtual tie in Virginia, where Biden won by double digits in 2020. If Virginia has indeed swung toward Trump, then no universe exists in which Harris wins North Carolina.

Polling details aside, however, the real story here involves the Harris campaign’s apparent and amateurish desperation.

In fact, social media users could not believe the fundraising email’s authenticity.

“Is this real?” one user wrote on the social media platform X.

“A new Harris email … not looking good for her folks,” another X user wrote.

One conspiracy-minded X user suspected The New York Times of complicity in the fundraising drive. Otherwise, why would they publish the polls?

Meanwhile, other X users simply marveled at the spectacle. Many added laughing emojis.

One X user suggested that the polls explained Harris’s Friday visit to the border in Arizona.

“The campaign is falling apart just about a month out from the election,” the user wrote.

Above all, Harris campaign operatives’ behavior allows us to speculate with reasonably high confidence about their internal polling.

In fact, even before the fundraising email, one X user attributed Harris’s desire for another presidential debate to “worrying” internal polls.

Regardless of how Harris’s internal polling looks, for psychological reasons alone the decision to send a mass fundraising email that highlighted Trump’s strength in those three crucial swing states constitutes one of the strangest political moves in recent memory.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
