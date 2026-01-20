Share
Former Vice President Kamala Harris listens to her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speak during a visit with members of the marching band at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia, on Aug. 28, 2024.
Former Vice President Kamala Harris listens to her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, speak during a visit with members of the marching band at Liberty County High School in Hinesville, Georgia, on Aug. 28, 2024. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

The Harris Campaign Probed Whether Tim Walz Was a Chinese Agent During VP Selection Process: Report

 By Jack Davis  January 20, 2026 at 4:01pm
The Democrat who said he loved going to China so much that he exaggerated how often he went there was asked about being an agent of that country, according to sources from the failed Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

The story is coming out amid reverberations over the Harris campaign’s question to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro about whether he was an agent of Israel, as noted by CNN.

“I told her how offensive the question was,” Shapiro wrote in his memoirs.

With the attention-grabbing headlines, the campaign indicated that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was asked about his overwhelming affection for China, CNN wrote, citing four sources it did not name.

The Walz question came with significant foundation.

The Washington Free Beacon noted that Walz, in his teaching days, was a proponent of Chinese communism.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz taught in 1991.

“The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing,” he said.

Over at Minnesota Public Radio, a report on Walz’s China connections reported that he exaggerated his trips there.

“I lived in China. And as I said, I’ve been there about 30 times,” the outlet quoted Walz as saying in 2016.

Related:
Just Because He's Jewish? Kamala's Campaign Asked Josh Shapiro if He Was a Double Agent for Israel

The report then went on to note that between 1989 and 2016, when Walz spoke of making 30 visits to China, he would have had to visit more than once a year.

Walz’s team eventually reported he made about 15 trips.

CNN wrote that “Harris allies disclosed the questioning of Walz to more fully explain the vetting process,” citing sources it did not name as saying such a question is standard.

“The crux of vetting is asking uncomfortable and even farfetched questions, especially ones that could be raised by your opponents. ‘Have you ever had an affair?’ ‘Have you ever embezzled state funds?’ ‘Have you ever been an agent for another country?’ The point isn’t that you believe any of it to be true,” CNN quoted what it said was a “person close to” campaign lawyer Dana Remus, who popped the Israel question to Shapiro.

“It’s that the subject needs to be on record with definitive answers,” the source said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
