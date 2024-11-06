Harris Campaign Tells Staffers to 'Get Some Sleep' as Trump Surges

Apparently, “joy and vibes” on the Kamala Harris campaign has given way to “sleep and secularly pray.”

According to an email obtained from Harris campaign head Jen O’Malley Dillon, she wants the team on the Kamala campaign to “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

The email was published just after 11 p.m. Eastern, as it became clear that Donald Trump was the favorite to win in every major swing state.

Trump was ahead in every state in the so-called “blue wall” — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — as well as the three swing states in the Sun Belt, Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

While the “blue wall” states are likely dependent on how Harris does in the big cities of Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia, it’s worth noting that if Trump sweeps the Sun Belt states, all he has to do is win one of the “blue wall” states.

As of 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, The New York Times needle was at “likely Trump,” giving the former president an 89 percent chance of winning the Electoral College.

Given that, and the fact that Harris’ only hope likely comes from late vote counts from urban areas, Dillon wanted the campaign to rest up.

“As polls close across the country, I wanted to give everyone an update on what we’re seeing,” Dillon wrote in the email.

“As we have known all along, this is a razor thin race. Thanks to this amazing team, we have seen incredible turnout across the Battleground States, and the closeness of the race is exactly what we prepared for.

“While we continue to see data trickle in from the Sun Belt states, we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states,” she continued. “And we feel good about what we’re seeing.”

Email from Jen O’Malley Dillon sent out just now to all hands on Harris campaign: “get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/H0Jl33rRkf — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) November 6, 2024

Dillon went on to say that they “overperformed turnout expectations in Philadelphia, and overperformed in our early vote expectations in Bucks County,” adding that she thought that could give them a “closer read” on Pennsylvania.

She expressed similar sentiments about Michigan and Wisconsin, estimating that they didn’t expect “complete results from Wisconsin until tomorrow morning between 3 am – 5 am.”

“We’ve been saying for weeks that this race might not be called tonight,” she added. “Those of you who were around in 2020 know this well: It takes time for all the votes to be counted — and all the votes will be counted. That’s how our system works. What we do know is this race is not going to come into focus until the early morning hours.

“We’ll continue to keep you all updated as we get more information. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.”

