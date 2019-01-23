Kamala Harris Taps Clinton Campaign Officials for 2020 Run

California Sen. Kamala Harris appears to be propping up her Democratic presidential bid with some familiar faces from 2016’s Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Along with Clinton’s attorney, Mark Elias, Harris has welcomed what The Free Beacon called an “abundance of Clinton staffers” to her campaign.

Along with Elias’ position as general counsel, Lily Abrams, who served as Clinton’s Iowa communications director and is the daughter of Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, will be the Harris campaign’s national communications director, according to the Free Beacon.

Angelique Cannon, who served as Clinton’s deputy national finance director and national finance director for Senate Majority PAC, has signed on as Harris’ national finance director

David Huynh, who was Clinton’s director of delegate operations and ballot access, will be Harris’ senior adviser.

Additionally, Sergio Gonzales, who was a was a regional director for Hillary for America, has been brought on as a senior policy adviser.

Kate Waters, who was Clinton’s deputy press secretary press secretary, will serve as Harris’ press secretary.

Along with borrowing staff from the Clinton campaign, Harris is reportedly using the same full-service digital strategy company that is credited with assisting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ candidacy against Clinton in 2016, according to the Free Beacon.

Harris announced her run for the presidency on Monday.

She gained national in 2016 as being the second black woman elected to the Senate.

The former California attorney general is known to be part of the “resistance” that stands against virtually every policy of the Trump administration.

Harris’ campaign slogan, “For the People” has been criticized as being a vague statement without the coherence to bring supporters together.

However, the senator tweeted on Tuesday that, “how we win this election matters,” and then wrote “no corporate PACs” and “no federal lobbyists.”

How we win this election matters: ❌ No corporate PACs❌ No federal lobbyists Just a whole lot of people standing up for our American values. I’m excited to do this together — a campaign for the people and of the people. Let’s do this. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 23, 2019

Clearly, Harris doesn’t think being vague is going to be a problem at this point in the Democratic primary process.

