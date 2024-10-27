Did Harris Duck Joe Rogan? Rogan Told Trump Harris Was 'Supposed To' Do Show But Has Not

Having to answer Joe Rogan’s questions would put Vice President Kamala Harris down for the count, former President Donald Trump said during his interview with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan.

Trump’s appearance on Rogan’s podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, stretched for nearly three hours.

“Can you imagine Kamala doing this show? She’d be laying on the floor,” Trump said in the interview.

“If she did this kind of an interview with you, I hope she does, because it would be a mess.”







“She’d be laying on the floor. Comatose. She’d be saying, ‘Call in the medics,’” he said.

Rogan then revealed to the former president that Harris was “supposed to” show up for an appearance, though she apparently did not.

“She was supposed to do it,” Rogan said. “And she might still do it and I hope she does.”

Earlier this week, the Harris campaign teased the possibility of Harris sitting down with the podcaster.

Harris spokesperson Ian Sams said that the campaign “talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately, it isn’t going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this period of the campaign,” according to Newsweek.

On Friday, talk show host Bill Maher said Harris made the wrong call by ducking Rogan.

“Yeah, I think it is a mistake,” Maher said, according to Fox News, adding “she needs to get out there.”

“It’s a mistake she didn’t do this show,” he said, speaking of his HBO show.

“Did you invite her?” Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis asked.

“Of course!” Maher said. “We would’ve rebooked you for her, I hate to say.”

Maher’s show dissected Trump’s appearance at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

“I think it’s brilliant,” CNN contributor Van Jones said.

“I think when you have somebody who is a world-famous superstar, who’s a billionaire, etc, etc, and they do something you don’t expect, it’s brilliant media,” Jones said.

“And I think we got to acknowledge that this guy is beating the pants off of us with these so-called publicity stunts. It gets into everybody’s feeds. And people who are not looking at politics will look at that. I think we just have to have more fun ourselves,” he said.

