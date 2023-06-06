Harris Faulkner Retells Story of Being Booted from Restaurant: 'They Don't Deserve My Money Anyway'

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner revealed she was told to leave a restaurant for openly praying before her meal.

“I’ve been asked to leave a restaurant for openly bowing my head in prayer hands, in America,” Faulkner said while hosting “Fox News Tonight” on Monday.

“It’s all good,” she said. “They don’t deserve my money anyway.”

“My faith determines my values, and I hope you are living by your values.”

Faulkner offered that people should be free to live as they please — whatever brings them joy, peace and love.

“Just don’t force me to bend to your will and your belief system simply because you feel a certain way,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

See the video below starting around the 5:36 mark:

Faulkner’s retelling of her experience in a restaurant was part of a monologue about the spiritual battle in which the United States is engaged.

The country is meant to be “a nation under God,” she said.

However, Faulkner said, “We are in a spiritual fight for the soul of America, and if you think that’s not true, take a look around at what’s going on. The devil has gotten into some people.”

“And the worst part of experiencing our country ripping at the seams is that our enemies are massing, feasting on the tastiness of our weaknesses,” the Fox host said.

Faulkner showed clips of President Joe Biden struggling to articulate his thoughts as well as some of the multiple falls she has taken since being president, including last week at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

She noted that China, Iran and Russia are seeing all of it and taking note of the nation’s weakness at the top.

“Add to it our own citizens are breaking us,” Harris said. “And if you are an independent or conservative, look at the quieting you have suffered on social media alone. A billionaire had to take over Twitter to wrest it from the hands of liberals employed by corporate liberals who hate you.”

“And women and children are being redesigned by some sort of mad, leftist science experiment. It’s as though people on the left have more free time than anybody else. They want to acronym and pronoun us to death,” she said.

“Well know this: The Lord has determined I am a woman, and my pronouns are USA,” Harris said.

Harris Faulkner finally SNAPS: “We are in a spiritual fight…the Devil has gotten into some people…. Know this: I AM A WOMAN and my pronouns are U-S-A”🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cDwFLxOyZ5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2023

She exhorted that at this pivotal time in the nation’s history, people of faith must stand up and be counted.

“We know who we are, and we know whose we are,” Faulkner said. “For those of us who believe, we must be bold in our faith right now.”

