Harris Faulkner Returns to Show After Sharing Health Update, Fans Welcome Her Back

 By Johnathan Jones  March 14, 2023 at 12:18pm
Fox News host Harris Faulkner made her return to TV on Monday morning after undergoing a medical procedure she decided not to make public.

She appeared well in a video she shared on Instagram, and her fans welcomed her back to the network’s lineup with open arms.

On Sunday, the host of “The Faulkner Focus” and cohost of “Outnumbered” announced the procedure in a story on the social media platform, according to The Sun.

“Back tomorrow (from a medical procedure that went well, thank the Lord),” Faulkner wrote.

A devout Christian, the Fox host added a praying hands emoji and a heart.

While many of her followers were concerned about her health, a video she dropped Monday morning showed them she was back in action — and returning in style.

Faulkner shared a slow-motion video of herself in the studio, wearing a red jumpsuit and a look of confidence.

The video includes a sample of the Jay-Z track “Public Service Announcement.” The sample lyrics state, “Allow me to reintroduce myself.”

Faulkner captioned the video, “Ready to take the week, are you?”

 

The video was met with praise from followers who were obviously concerned about the 57-year-old.

One commenter wrote, “Hi Harris! You look beautiful,” while another Instagram user commented, “You rock Harris.”

Yet another one of the network star’s fans responded, “Class, intelligence and beauty! Harris is a Queen!”

“Welcome back! Missed you,” said another.

A native of Atlanta, Faulkner joined Fox News in 2005 following local news stints in North Carolina, Missouri and Minnesota.

The host released a book, “Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer,” in November.

Conversation