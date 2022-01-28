Harris Mocks Holocaust Victims: On Day of Remembrance, VP Meets with Socialist with Anti-Semitic Ties

Thursday was International Holocaust Remembrance Day. While people around the world honored the millions of Jews who were robbed of life during the Holocaust, Vice President Kamala Harris met with the newly inaugurated president of Honduras, who has ties to people accused of anti-Semitism.

Harris marked the day of remembrance on Twitter.

“Today, we honor the six million Jews and other victims murdered by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust,” she wrote.

Today, we honor the six million Jews and other victims murdered by the Nazi regime during the Holocaust. We must teach our children the truth about the atrocities of the Holocaust, so that together we give meaning to that timeless pledge: “never again.” — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 27, 2022

She also attended the inauguration of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, the BBC reported. During the inauguration ceremony, Castro said she was taking the reins of a “broken” country and promised to pursue social justice.

Castro ran on a socialist platform, according to Fox News.

Harris tweeted that she would meet with Castro on Thursday “to discuss deepening our cooperation across a broad range of issues between our two nations.”

Today I am traveling to Tegucigalpa, Honduras to attend the inauguration of President Xiomara Castro. Our relationship with Honduras is an important one. We will meet later today to discuss deepening our cooperation across a broad range of issues between our two nations. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 27, 2022

Castro is surrounded by people who have made anti-Semitic comments in the past.

Her husband, former Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, once claimed that he was being tortured by Israeli mercenaries via high-frequency radiation, Fox reported.

Her vice president, Salvador Nasralla, said in 2020 that former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández’s “boss is the government of Israel.” He also claimed that Jews control the global supply of money.

Nasralla’s wife has praised Hitler, The Times of Israel reported. “Hitler was a great leader,” Iroshka Elvir said during a 2017 interview.

She later apologized for the comment.

“When I talked about Hitler I talked about his leadership because, to my understanding, he did not do anything good,” Elvir wrote.

“The newspaper published that I admire Hitler, but it is not true, I never told them that I admired Hitler. … I am a great admirer of Israel, I love and bless that great nation.”

Harris’ trip to Honduras was announced as a way to address the border crisis by strengthening the American relationship with the Central American country.

“The Vice President’s visit will further the commitment she and President-elect Castro made … to deepen the partnership between the United States and Honduras and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption, and address the root causes of migration,” Sabrina Singh, deputy press secretary for the vice president, said in a Jan. 18 statement.

