Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters at the end of her Nov. 6 concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris waves at supporters at the end of her Nov. 6 concession speech at Howard University in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Harris' Next Move? Kamala Reportedly Keeping Political Paths on the Table After Tough Loss to Trump

 By Michael Austin  November 25, 2024 at 5:07pm
It appears Vice President Kamala Harris isn’t heading for the exits just yet.

The failed 2025 Democratic presidential nominee is instead looking to continue her political career, according to recent reports.

At the moment, Harris is reportedly keeping all options open, with some of those options including campaigns in high-profile races.

The report, published by Politico Monday, citing five anonymous sources from the “Harris inner circle,” claims Harris isn’t going to quit politics anytime soon, even though she’ll be leaving the office only weeks from now.

Instead, Harris will likely build “some type” of political group to help her keep up appearances with events and speeches until she chooses a new direction, one source suggested.

According to the report, once Harris leaves office, it’ll be the first time she hasn’t held public office in 20 years.

Despite overwhelmingly losing the 2024 election, some Democrats believe Harris to be a viable candidate for 2028.

Sources within the Democratic Party reportedly told Politico that Harris’ standing and favorability within the party actually increased during her run, despite how it ended.

Do you think Kamala Harris should leave politics?

This was not the case for past candidates, like John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

“She proved a lot of skeptics wrong as a political athlete. And her standing with the public is as good as any Democrats with the name I.D. that she has,” one Harris ally reportedly told Politico.

The Democrat voters who supported Harris in 2024 certainly have yet to leave her behind as well.

A new Echelon Insights survey of 1,010 likely voters conducted between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18 found that 41 percent of the 393 Democrat voters polled would vote for Harris if a Democratic Primary was held today, per Newsweek.

This puts her ahead of several other candidates included in the poll, such as Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (7 percent), California Gov. Gavin Newsom (8 percent), Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (6 percent) and Harris’ 2024 running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (6 percent). That poll had a 3.6 margin of error.

Another potential future race Harris could consider is the 2026 contest for California governor.

One on-the-record source, former Harris aide Brian Brokaw, gave Politico his thoughts on that idea.

“She is not someone who makes rash decisions. She takes, sometimes, a painfully long time to make decisions. So I would pretty much guarantee you she has no idea what her next move is,” Brokaw said.

“Could she run for governor? Yes. Do I think she wants to run for governor? Probably not. Could she win? Definitely. Would she like the job? I don’t know. Could she run for president again? Yes.”

“Would she have a whole bunch of skepticism from the outset, because she has run in a full-length Democratic primary where [in 2019] she didn’t even make it long enough to be in the Iowa caucus, and then she was the nominee this year?

“On the other hand,” he added, “people can learn a lot from their previous adversity, too.”

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; helping guide the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
