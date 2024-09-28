Share
Harris Plans to Troll Trump with Message Flying Above His Head at Tonight's Alabama-Georgia Game

 By Jack Davis  September 28, 2024 at 1:48pm
We’ve seen the way it goes. A wants to talk to B. B does not want to talk to A. And so, A does something dramatic, like fly a banner over a college football game, knowing that B will be there.

That old scenario is taking on a new twist Saturday night as Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to connect with former President Donald Trump so that they can talk to each other and few million Americans in a second televised debate.

“Trump’s Punting on 2nd Debate,” a banner flying over the Alabama-Georgia football game will be saying, according to CNN, which framed the taunt as an effort to “troll” Trump.

Trump will be attending the game, for which Alabama has said it will provide security to properly protect a presidential candidate who has survived two assassination attempts this campaign.

While in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the game, Trump plans to eat.

Businessman Ric Mayers said Trump’s order for the day was two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches with cheese from McDonald’s, pizza from Domino’s, stadium hot dogs and lots of Diet Coke, according to the Daily Mail.

In case the banner stunt does not work, Harris also will be releasing a sports-themed ad, according to CNN.

“Winners never back down from a challenge. Champions know it’s any time, any place. But losers, they whine and waffle and take their ball home,” the ad says.

Trump has said repeatedly he does not plan to reprise the Sept. 10 debate with Harris.

CNN reported that the notion continues to be debated within Trump’s campaign, however Trump has made it clear that after winning the first debate, he sees no need to do another one.

“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH. Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump posted on Truth Social last month after debating Harris.

“She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class,” he wrote.

“Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe – It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris,” Trump wrote.

Trump noted that Harris did not appear at a proposed debate Fox News sought to host.

“She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS. KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD. THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” he wrote.

 

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
