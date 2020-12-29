Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine After Suggesting She Would Not on Trump's Watch

×
By Randy DeSoto
Published December 29, 2020 at 2:57pm
P Share Print

Sen. Kamala Harris, after sowing doubt for months about the efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine developed under the Trump administration, received her immunization shot on Tuesday.

“Let’s do it, I’m ready,” Harris said, as a clinical nurse manager at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C., prepared to inject the vaccine, CBS News reported.

“That was easy, I barely felt it,” the senator said after receiving the Moderna vaccine shot.

“I want to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. It is relatively painless. It happens really quickly. It is safe.”

TRENDING: 'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Dead at Age 33

Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 18. Both require two doses about three weeks apart.

After getting her first dose, Harris tweeted, “When you’re able to take the vaccine, get it. This is about saving lives.”

That’s quite a change of tone from a CNN interview Harris gave in early September, when she said she would not take President Donald Trump’s word the vaccine was safe and suggested he would pressure scientists to say it was regardless in order to help his re-election efforts.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash if she would get a vaccine that was approved before the election, Harris replied, “Well, I think that’s going to be an issue for all of us.”

“I will say that I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he’s talking about,” she added.

Questioned whether she believed public health experts and scientists would get the last word about the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, Harris predicted they would not.

“If past is prologue that they will not, they’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined,” she said.

RELATED: Biden Vows To Make It Illegal To Go Without a Mask, But Wants To Decriminalize Knowingly Giving Someone HIV

“Because he’s looking at an election coming up in less than 60 days and he’s grasping to get whatever he can to pretend he has been a leader on this issue when he is not.”

Did this narrative pushed by Harris and the Democrats delay Pfizer releasing the findings of its clinical trials showing the vaccine to be 95 percent effective until one week after the election?

Or perhaps Trump’s policies aimed at lowering drug prices played a part.

You’ll recall the issue of Harris casting doubt about the vaccine came up during the vice presidential debate in October.

USA Today’s Susan Page, the debate moderator, asked Harris if she would take the vaccine if the Trump administration approved it before the election.

The senator repeated her line that if Trump told her to take it, she would not.

Pence called Harris to task for her words.

“The reality is that we’re going to have a vaccine, Senator, in record time, in unheard-of time, in less than a year,” Pence said.

“We have five companies in Phase 3 clinical trials. And we’re right now producing tens of millions of doses,” he continued.

Do you think Harris was playing politics with people's lives? 

“So, the fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if the vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is unconscionable. And Senator, I just asked you, stop playing politics with people’s lives.”

In a Twitter post Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel lashed out at the California senator.

So the same vaccine Harris cast doubts about a mere couple months ago, she received on Tuesday.

In that context, Harris’ comment — “It happens really quickly. It is safe.” — amounts to a shocking admission that she was playing politics with her statements during the campaign.

Time will tell, but the Trump administration’s operation Warp Speed appears to be the most successful vaccination project in world history.

Harris will be one of the hundreds of millions that will be a beneficiary of Trump’s decisive leadership during this crisis.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Mel Gibson Says Sequels to Two of His Most Popular Films Are in the Offing
Huckabee Shares with Herman Cain's Daughter What Her Father Really Meant to the World
Harris Receives COVID-19 Vaccine After Suggesting She Would Not on Trump's Watch
Gallup: Trump 'Most Admired Man' in America, Ends Obama's 12-Year Reign
'I Literally Heard God': Nashville Police Officer Says God Spoke to Him Seconds Before Explosion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×