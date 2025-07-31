Harrison Ford – Worth Hundreds of Millions – Gripes About America Under Trump: 'Rich Get Richer, And Poor Get Poorer'

Nothing says “man of the people” quite like lecturing the country about wealth inequality from atop a $300 million fortune.

That’s exactly what Harrison Ford did this week.

In a new interview with Variety, the 83-year-old movie star decided now, six months into President Donald Trump’s second term, was the perfect time to weigh in on how the economy is treating people.

Ford was asked, “Now that we’re six months into the Trump presidency, what do you think about where the country is?”

“If you look at the economy,” Ford said, “you’ll figure out where the commonality is — it’s where it always was: Rich get richer, and poor get poorer.”

“And that ain’t exactly right,” he added.

You know what else ain’t exactly right? Sitting on wealth and pretending you’re just now waking up to economic injustice.

Ford’s been wildly successful since “American Graffiti” in 1973. He’s been cashing bigger and bigger checks ever since.

From the “Star Wars” to the “Indiana Jones” franchises and beyond, the man has built an empire.

Do you enjoy Harrison Ford’s films? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 66% (38 Votes) No: 34% (20 Votes)

And good for him. He worked. He earned it.

But the question is: Where was all this righteous concern for working families when Joe Biden was president?

When inflation was erasing savings, grocery prices were exploding, and working families were drowning in debt, did Ford sound the alarm and declare his outrage?

Ford said nothing. Instead, he backed Kamala Harris and asked the downtrodden to sign up for four more years of the crushing Biden-Harris agenda — while insulated by his own wealth.

For four long years, when the middle class took punch after punch, he didn’t feel the need to say a word.

But now that Trump’s back in the White House and the economy is finally stabilizing, suddenly he’s got an opinion.

Ford at least admitted, “You’re asking an unqualified person. So I don’t have that answer,” when he was asked what could be done to fix the situation.

No argument there. If he really wants to fix some inequality, he can start with reparations for the millions of people who sat through “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Ford is still an acting legend.

I watched him this past week in “Blade Runner” and “Blade Runner 2049.”

He’s remarkably talented. But it’s no secret that some of the most gifted artists are also the most out of touch.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.