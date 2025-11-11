Harrowing Footage: Chaos Erupts in California Train Car as Operator Appears to Fall Asleep at High Speed

A San Francisco transit operator appears to have taken a ride on the ZZZ train during a harrowing September incident, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Monday.

On Sept. 24, a two-car light rail Muni train started gaining speed. It went into a tunnel and emerged from the tunnel heading for a curve at 50 mph, the agency said, according to CBS News.

The incident left some passengers thrown to the floor, while others collided with their fellow riders.

“The agency is addressing the matter in accordance with internal protocols and the relevant contract, which included placing the operator on non-driving status,” the SFMTA said.

The agency said “operator fatigue” contributed to the incident.

“I had people fall on me as we were going around the first curve. There were a couple loud yells, but then the train didn’t really stop immediately,” passenger Jack Logar told KQED-TV at the time.

“It definitely seemed like for at least five seconds, maybe longer, the train was just flying,” he said.

“It’s really, really concerning,” Kenny Sandon, who was on board that day, said Monday.

“I really hope this is like a smoking gun for Muni to take action and make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

As noted by KRON-TV, the train blew past one planned stop before it came to a sudden halt.

Unreal. The operator of a Muni Metro train in San Francisco falls asleep or passes out at the controls. Passengers were flung about the cabin with some falling and striking their heads against the window. The operator blamed a mechanical failure. pic.twitter.com/Z4o4FFoD6Z — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) November 11, 2025

“Relax, relax! I’m sorry, relax. We didn’t crash. Relax. Relax. It wouldn’t stop,” the driver said in a video of the incident posted to X.

Paramedics responded to the incident.

The SFMTA said that it checked the train, tracks, and infrastructure and found everything was in working order, according to KRON.

SFMTA Director of Transportation Julie Kirschbaum issued a statement Monday in response to the video.

“We know this was a frightening experience for our riders, and we take that very seriously,” Kirschbaum said.

“Safety is always our top priority. We are committed to accountability in response to this specific unacceptable incident and we are taking all necessary steps to keep Muni safe and reliable for all riders and the public,” she said.

