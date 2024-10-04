Harrowing Footage of the Inside of an Asheville Walmart Goes Viral: 'Like an Apocalypse'

Hurricane Helene continues to devastate the country.

Considering that President Joe Biden’s administration can only manage meager assistance to help Helene’s victims, these people are left to seek other means for survival.

A video posted to TikTok on Thursday from Wednesday in Asheville, North Carolina, showed that residents are in dire need of aid after showing up to a Walmart and finding the shelves empty. One person said, it’s “like an apocalypse.”

Residents stood in line to get into the store, only to find nothing.

The woman filming can be seen going from aisle to aisle — only to find them cleared.

What seemed surreal before the response to the coronavirus in 2020 has now become a recurring theme.

Americans aren’t seeing this on their television in a third world country, they’re living it.

Newsweek reported last week that over 3.7 million people were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, Indiana, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio combined.

ABC News said as of Friday over 200 people are dead.

Axios reported on Thursday, statements from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas provided a bleak image of what could be done.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have,” he stated to reporters.

Mayorkas gave a pessimistic outlook concerning what the federal government could do to handle the impacts of not only Helene, but hurricane season overall.

“We are expecting another hurricane hitting — we do not have the funds, FEMA does not have the funds, to make it through the season.”

When Biden finally made his way to the communities suffering, he did not exude the leadership and determination needed for a crisis as he appeared to be his usual mumbling, senile self.

Clearly, Helene is not the fault of the Biden administration, nor should we blame those who were not aptly prepared. Living in the greatest country on earth promotes a sense of security and confidence that tragedy cannot touch your life as it does others.

However, Biden is not the leader we need now, nor is his cohort — Vice President Kamala Harris — what we need going forward.

We should aspire to return to a nation — during a natural disaster or otherwise — where children and their families seeing empty aisles and cleared shelves is not imaginable.

